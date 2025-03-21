Former SmithLife Homecare Leader Kathleen McGuinness Honored with Prestigious 2024 Debra Levy Humanitarian Award

Rockville, MD, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — SmithLife Homecare proudly celebrates Kathleen McGuinness, a former Director of Community Relations at the company, as the recipient of the distinguished 2024 Debra Levy Humanitarian Award, presented by GROWS (Grass Roots Organization for the Well-being of Seniors). This highly respected award recognizes Kathleen’s extraordinary contributions to senior care and advocacy in the Washington metropolitan area.

Kathleen McGuinness has dedicated the last ten years of her career—and retirement—to making meaningful changes in the lives of seniors and their families. As a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Senior Home Safety Specialist, and holder of a Certificate in End-of-Life Care, Kathleen embodies the values of compassion, advocacy, and education that the Debra Levy Humanitarian Award represents. Her current work as a Commissioner on the Montgomery County Commission on Aging continues to amplify her mission to improve the quality of life for seniors in the community.

Kathleen’s commitment to senior care was born out of deep personal experiences managing her parents’ care during challenging illnesses. Her journey began with frustration over the gaps in the healthcare system, motivating her to volunteer on the Patient and Family Advocacy Council at Suburban Hospital. She worked tirelessly to address systemic issues and became an advocate for better patient outcomes.

During her acceptance speech, Kathleen reflected on her journey:

“Caring for my mother, father and husband through lengthy illnesses taught me the importance of speaking up and advocating for change. My parents’ and husband’s experiences inspired me to dedicate my life to improving care for others. I only knew the mistakes I made managing their care and wanted to ensure no one else had to face those same challenges.”

Kathleen’s career has been marked by a deep understanding of the complexities of aging, as well as a commitment to empowering families to navigate those challenges. Her work at SmithLife Homecare set a standard of excellence in community engagement and education. She spearheaded initiatives to provide free resources, organize community presentations, and advocate for the holistic needs of seniors.

“Kathleen is an unstoppable force for good,” said Renan Augusto, Director of Digital Marketing at SmithLife Homecare and her award nominator. “She has continued to dedicate her time and energy to serving seniors, long after her professional career. Her passion and integrity inspire everyone who has had the privilege of working alongside her.”

The Debra Levy Humanitarian Award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication to improving the lives of seniors. Named after a revered advocate for aging populations, this award is one of the highest recognitions in the senior care field. Kathleen’s work, both professionally and in her volunteer capacities, exemplifies the values of selflessness, advocacy, and leadership that the award celebrates.

In addition to her current role as a Commissioner on the Montgomery County Commission on Aging, Kathleen serves on the Board of Directors for the Friendship Heights Neighbors Network. Her advocacy has touched countless lives and influenced senior care policies across the region.

The impact Kathleen has made during her career and retirement extends far beyond her local community. Colleagues and industry leaders recognize her as a relentless advocate for positive change, a mentor to many, and a compassionate leader who has dedicated her life to ensuring the dignity and well-being of older adults.

“Kathleen’s recognition is well-deserved and serves as a reminder of the profound difference one individual can make,” said Susy Elder Murphy, from Aging Well Elder Care. “Her tireless efforts have created a legacy of advocacy and care that will inspire generations to come.”

SmithLife Homecare congratulates Kathleen McGuinness on this remarkable achievement. Her passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to senior care advocacy continue to serve as an inspiration for everyone in the industry.

For more information about SmithLife Homecare’s services and ongoing dedication to senior care excellence, visit smithlifehomecare.com.

###

About SmithLife Homecare

SmithLife Homecare is a premier provider of in-home care services for seniors, proudly serving Rockville, MD, Washington, DC, and surrounding areas for over 24 years. In partnership with Charles E. Smith Life Communities, SmithLife Homecare leverages decades of expertise to offer compassionate and personalized care that empowers older adults to live safely and independently in the comfort of their homes. With a team of over 400 dedicated caregivers, including Certified Dementia Practitioners and Senior Home Safety Specialists, SmithLife Homecare provides unparalleled support tailored to the unique needs of each client.