W. E. Roberts Ltd: Trusted Provider of Cardboard and Corrugated Boxes in Kent and London

Kent, UK, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Situated on the historic River Thames in Gravesham, Kent, W. E. Roberts Ltd has been at the forefront of corrugated packaging solutions for over 60 years. Established in 1958 by William Edward Roberts and his son Alan, this family-owned business has grown to become one of the UK’s leading independent manufacturers. By producing its own corrugated board and converting it into a diverse range of packaging products, the company delivers exceptional value and quality to customers across the South East of England.

Diverse Range of High-Quality Packaging Solutions

Comprehensive Corrugated Boxes for Various Needs

W. E. Roberts Ltd offers a wide range of corrugated boxes designed to meet the needs of businesses in various industries. From standard transit cases to printed die-cut and shelf-ready packaging, the company ensures each product is tailored to meet specific requirements. All packaging solutions are crafted using eco-friendly materials, combining functionality with environmental responsibility.

On-Site Manufacturing Excellence

Equipped with an advanced on-site corrugator, the company sources paper internationally from preferred suppliers. This allows W. E. Roberts Ltd to maintain high standards while remaining competitive in the market. State-of-the-art conversion machines further enhance the manufacturing process, providing cost-effective and reliable solutions to customers.

Tailor-Made Solutions to Meet Customer Needs

Bespoke Design Services

Innovation lies at the core of W. E. Roberts Ltd’s design services. By working closely with clients, the company creates personalized packaging solutions that not only protect products but also adhere to environmental standards. Whether it’s retail display packaging or custom die-cut designs, W. E. Roberts Ltd ensures each product aligns with customer needs and expectations.

Exceptional Customer Service

The dedicated team at W. E. Roberts Ltd uses the latest software and industry expertise to analyze, forecast, and implement packaging solutions in real time. From logistics planning to stock management, the company prioritizes efficiency and customer satisfaction in every interaction.

Leading the Market with Quality Assurance

Accreditation and Standards

W. E. Roberts Ltd takes pride in its commitment to quality, holding ISO9001 and BRCGS accreditations. An internal auditing system ensures every product meets stringent manufacturing standards, providing customers with consistent and reliable packaging solutions.

Reliable Stock Management

Tailor-made stock control systems enable customers to manage regular and fluctuating order volumes with ease. This flexibility ensures supply chain efficiency, supported by W. E. Roberts Ltd’s own transport fleet for timely and dependable deliveries.

Commitment to Sustainability

Eco-Friendly Practices

W. E. Roberts Ltd is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability. As an FSC®-certified company, it champions the use of responsibly sourced materials. Recycling initiatives are integral to its operations, with 100% of production waste collected and processed for reuse.

Driving Environmental Change

Energy efficiency is a priority for the company. By replacing traditional boilers with low-energy models and implementing waste-reduction strategies, W. E. Roberts Ltd continuously strives to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering high-quality packaging solutions.

Contact Information

For professional packaging services, including corrugated cases, protective packaging, and cardboard boxes in Kent, Essex, Sussex, and Surrey, reach out to W. E. Roberts Ltd:

Phone: 01474 532111

Address: Thames Works, Grove Road, Northfleet, Kent DA11 9AX

For high-quality Cardboard Boxes Kent and eco-friendly Corrugated Boxes London, W. E. Roberts Ltd offers innovative, sustainable, and bespoke packaging solutions tailored to your business needs.