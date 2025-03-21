Paris, France, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — We welcome you all to attend the “International Conference on ENT and Related Disorders” scheduled during November 24-25, 2025 in Paris, France. The main theme of the conference is “Exploring New Frontiers in ENT, Otolaryngology and Related Disorders”. Join this intimate forum to create meaningful partnerships with 100+ ENT experts

Our goal is to bring together worldwide distinguished academics in the field of Otorhinolaryngology to exchange and share meaningful experiences of various treatment procedures. .

ENT 2025 is Going Hybrid! This Conference will be a hybrid event (there will be both an in-person conference and a virtual conference). Making the congress more accessible helps us to achieve our mission to elaborate, and to expand the contribution to the ENT and Otorhinolaryngology community by reaching a much larger audience all over the region.

We strongly believe that ENT Congress 2025 will be a huge success and exceed our expectations extremely.