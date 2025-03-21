Kopf Consulting | Virtual Tech Assistance Celebrates 17 Years of Streamlining Business Workflows and Empowering Entrepreneurs with New Recognitions and Services

North Andover, MA, USA, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kopf Consulting | Virtual Tech Assistance (hereafter referred to as Kopf Consulting), a trusted leader in workflow automation and system optimization for small businesses, proudly celebrates 17 years of delivering time- and cost-saving solutions that help entrepreneurs manage their tools and technology more effectively. Specializing in streamlining the Customer Value Journey, Kopf Consulting provides expert technical support for everything from blog-hosting websites and opt-in pages to CRM systems and email marketing platforms. As an Affirming Spaces Project (ASP) Community Partner, the company is recognized for fostering welcoming environments to all while leveraging innovative tools and strategies to simplify business processes. With new certifications, expanded services, and an unwavering focus on efficiency, Kopf Consulting continues to empower businesses to operate seamlessly.

Certified Expertise and Inclusive Leadership

In 2024, Kopf Consulting achieved multiple milestones that underscore its dedication to excellence and inclusivity:

Affirming Spaces Project (ASP) Community Partner: Certified for fostering welcoming and affirming spaces for all.

Certified for fostering welcoming and affirming spaces for all. Email Automations Certification: Awarded by MailChimp, further showcasing expertise in streamlining email marketing strategies.

Awarded by MailChimp, further showcasing expertise in streamlining email marketing strategies. Black-Owned and Operated Certification: Recognized by the U.S. Black Chamber, highlighting its leadership within the Black business community.

Recognized by the U.S. Black Chamber, highlighting its leadership within the Black business community. Military Spouse Owned Business Certification: Reaffirmed by the U.S. Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce for its commitment to supporting military families.

Expanded Services for Growing Businesses

To meet the evolving needs of small businesses, Kopf Consulting introduced several new services in 2024, ensuring entrepreneurs have the tools and support they need to succeed:

Monthly Maintenance : Ongoing support for CRM, email marketing systems, and WordPress, keeping your digital tools up-to-date and running smoothly.

: Ongoing support for CRM, email marketing systems, and WordPress, keeping your digital tools up-to-date and running smoothly. Podcast Setup & Management: Full-service podcast support, from setup to production and distribution, ensuring your show runs seamlessly.

Full-service podcast support, from setup to production and distribution, ensuring your show runs seamlessly. Copywriting Services (via Flex Support or Pay As You Go): Professional content solutions generated by customized AI to enhance brand messaging and improve customer engagement while maintain the client’s voice.

Professional content solutions generated by customized AI to enhance brand messaging and improve customer engagement while maintain the client’s voice. Hiring and Recruiting Services: A solution designed to connect businesses with skilled professionals to fill critical roles – both I9 (freelancer) and W2 (Part Time and/or Full Time Employees).

Simplifying Technology for Entrepreneurs

As a Certified Tech Manager, Kopf Consulting specializes in automating workflows, maintaining systems, and resolving technical challenges for tools like CRMs, CMSs (WordPress, SquareSpace, etc) email marketing platforms, and funnel-building software. “From day one, our goal has been to alleviate the headaches of tech tools, making them more manageable and accessible, while seamlessly integrating them into small businesses. By taking on the heavy lifting, we aim to bring back the joy of owning a business, allowing our clients to focus their time, energy, and efforts on what matters most. Our mission is simple: we support the tools our clients need to convert their leads,” says LaKenya Kopf, Owner of Kopf Consulting

Growing Leadership and Community Impact

This year, Kopf Consulting’s owner took on the role of Co Chapter Leader for the Women’s Business League’s Virtually Empowered group, a supportive network for women entrepreneurs. Additionally, the company’s “Spoken Like an Entrepreneur” newsletter on LinkedIn has become a vital resource for business leaders, offering practical insights on automation and digital marketing strategies.

Celebrate 17 Years with Kopf Consulting

In celebration of 17 years of service, Kopf Consulting is offering special promotions on select services throughout January. Visit https://kopfconsulting.org to learn more or schedule a consultation.

About Kopf Consulting

Since 2007, Kopf Consulting has provided small businesses with expert workflow automation and digital marketing solutions. With a focus on streamlining processes, eliminating redundancies, and optimizing the Customer Value Journey, Kopf Consulting delivers the tools and support entrepreneurs need to succeed in today’s fast-paced business world.