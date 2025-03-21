TriHealth Family Wellness Center Celebrates Grand Opening in Temple Terrace

Temple Terrace, FL, 2025-03-21 — /EPR Network/ — TriHealth Family Wellness Center is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art medical clinic at 11460 N 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL. The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, providing an opportunity for community members to meet the dedicated healthcare providers and learn more about the clinic’s comprehensive services.

The event will feature Dr. Malek Hussein, PA-C Andy, and PA-C Bhakti, the clinic’s experienced providers, who bring a wealth of knowledge and compassionate care to patients. Attendees are invited to tour the facility, meet the staff, and celebrate the launch of a clinic committed to offering accessible, high-quality healthcare to families in the Temple Terrace area.

Dr. Malek Hussein expressed his enthusiasm for the new center, stating, “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community. Our goal is to provide a welcoming space where individuals and families can access personalized healthcare services that meet their unique needs.”

TriHealth Family Wellness Center is dedicated to improving health outcomes by offering a range of services tailored to the diverse needs of the community. The clinic is designed to provide patient-centered care in a modern and comfortable environment.

TriHealth Family Wellness Center is a modern medical clinic located in Temple Terrace, Florida. The center focuses on delivering high-quality, patient-centered healthcare, offering a range of services to meet the needs of individuals and families. With a team of skilled and compassionate providers, TriHealth Family Wellness Center is committed to promoting health and wellness in the community.

Name: TriHealth Family Wellness Center

Address: 11460 N 53rd St., Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Email: info@trihealthfamily.com

Phone: (813) 771-6861

Website: www.trihealthfamily.com