Sand Blasting Machines Market 2030: Revolutionizing Automotive Surface Prep

Sand Blasting Machines Market Growth & Trends

The global sand blasting machines market size is estimated to reach USD 638.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing, creates a demand for surface preparation and cleaning equipment like sand blasting machines. Moreover, infrastructure projects like bridges, highways, and buildings often require sand-blasting to remove rust, corrosion, and old coatings, which is expected to drive market demand. Sand blasting is essential for preparing surfaces for painting, coating, or other treatments.

As industries seek high-quality finishes and long-lasting coatings, the demand for sand-blasting machines increases. In addition, restoration projects for historical buildings, machinery, and equipment often involve sand-blasting to bring back the original appearance. Growing interest in heritage preservation and restoration contributes to market growth. Furthermore, continuous advancements in sand-blasting technology have made the process more efficient, safer, and versatile. This attracts businesses to invest in new equipment, stimulating market growth. As emerging economies industrialize and invest in infrastructure & manufacturing, the product demand is on the rise, creating new opportunities for market growth.

Moreover, the ability to customize and automate sand-blasting processes to suit specific applications & industries is appealing to businesses. Thus, customization and automation solutions help drive industry growth. In addition, many businesses are replacing older, less efficient equipment with newer, more efficient models. This replacement cycle also contributes to market growth. In the automotive industry, the need for efficient and precise surface preparation of vehicle components, including body panels and chassis, drives the product demand. This ensures proper adhesion of coatings, enhancing the durability of automotive finishes.

Similarly, in the construction sector, sand blasting is essential for preparing the surfaces before applying protective coatings or for restoring old structures. The growing construction and renovation activities globally contribute to the demand for sand-blasting services and equipment. The aerospace industry’s expansion, driven by growing air travel & defense needs, has contributed to demand for precision surface preparation. Sand blasting is used in the aerospace sector for components like aircraft frames & parts, ensuring the highest standards of safety, reliability, and performance. As the aerospace sector continues to grow, the demand for advanced & specialized sand-blasting solutions will increase.

To meet the rising demand from diverse industries, companies are pursuing business growth through strategies, such as M&A, new manufacturing facility establishments, and geographic expansion. For instance, BlastOne acquired VertiDrive B.V., a global producer of blasting & painting equipment, in March 2023. Through this acquisition, BlastOne improved customer assistance and delivered creative solutions for automating their painting & blasting processes. BlastOne’s capacity to serve a wide range of industries was enhanced by the integration of VertiDrive’s robotics technology, including shipbuilding, ship refurbishment, chemical industries, heavy fabrication, and infrastructure.

Sand Blasting Machines Market Report Highlights

The portable sand blaster product segment accounted for 34.5% in 2023. Portable sand blasters offer the advantage of mobility & flexibility. They can be used in various settings, including construction sites, automotive garages, industrial facilities, and even for DIY projects. The ability to move the equipment easily is a significant market driver

The automatic operation segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 51.7%. Automation in sand blasting machines significantly increases the efficiency and productivity of surface preparation and cleaning processes. These systems can work continuously and consistently without operator fatigue

Dry-sand blasting type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.6% in 2023. Dry sand-blasting is often more efficient & faster than wet sand-blasting as there is no need to deal with the added weight & disposal of water. This can lead to increased productivity in various industries

Automotive end-use segment held the largest revenue share of 30.3% in 2023. Sand-blasting is an efficient method used for paint removal on vehicles & their components like car panels, frames, wheels, and other parts that need repainting or refinishing

North America accounted for a share of 17.8% in 2023. The industrial sector in this region plays a significant role in driving product demand. Industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, construction, aerospace, and marine, benefit from surface preparation & cleaning solutions provided by sand-blasting machines

Sand Blasting Machines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sand blasting machines market based on product, operation, blasting type, end-use, and region:

Sand Blasting Machines Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Portable Sand Blaster

Stationary

Sand Blasting Machines Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Sand Blasting Machines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dry Sand Blasting

Wet Sand Blasting

Sand Blasting Machines End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication & Manufacturing

Others

Sand Blasting Machines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



