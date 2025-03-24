More Than 5 Years of Honest and Reliable Euro Auto Repair Shop Services in Hanover, PA

Hanover, Pennsylvania, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alex’s Autoworks, LLC, a trusted name in automotive repair with 18 years of industry experience, is excited to announce the expansion and renovation of our auto repair shop in Hanover. They are part of our ongoing commitment to provide top-tier automotive repair services to our valued European car owners & customers.

In the past few weeks, we’ve undertaken key improvements to better serve the community. A new large sign has been installed at the front of our shop, making it easier for customers to locate us and recognize the quality service that awaits them. This eye-catching addition reflects our dedication to enhancing visibility and accessibility for everyone in the Hanover area. The improvements don’t stop there. We are also preparing to give the exterior of our building a fresh coat of paint, further brightening the space and creating a welcoming environment for our customers. The renovation is aimed at not only improving the appearance of our facility but also ensuring that our shop continues to meet the highest standards of professionalism and care.

We want to use these renovations to improve our auto repair services for our customers. All automotive repair and services at Alex’s Autoworks, LLC are performed by highly qualified mechanics. Our auto repair shop utilizes state-of-the-art equipment, and these renovations to our shop will help improve the high-quality services we already offer.

Our services include: axle, CV Joint, & driveshaft repair, belts & hoses, brake repair, climate control systems, cooling system repair, diesel engine repair, differential repair, electrical and electronic systems, engine diagnostics and performance, exhaust system repair, four wheel drive system, lube, oil & filter change, Mercedes steering lock, preventative maintenance, starting, charging, & batteries, steering and suspension system, tire pressure monitoring system, tire services, transmission service, vehicle inspection, wheel alignment, and wheel services.

“At Alex’s Autoworks, we understand that your vehicle is an essential part of your daily life. That’s why we’re constantly working to improve our facilities and services to better meet the needs of our customers,” said Alexander Long, the owner of Alex’s Autoworks, LLC. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing Hanover with reliable, high-quality auto repair services.”

Our expanded shop will allow us to serve more customers more efficiently while maintaining the personalized service and attention to detail that Alex’s Autoworks, LLC is known for. We are always honest, reliable, and transparent with our customers. We want only the best services for our customers. With a team of certified technicians skilled in everything from routine maintenance to specialized services like electrical diagnostics and programming, we’re equipped to handle all your automotive needs.

As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to offering transparent services, competitive pricing, continuing education for our skilled technicians, and the expert care that has earned us a loyal customer base over the years. We invite you to visit our newly renovated auto repair shop in Hanover and experience the difference that our expanded space and enhanced facilities can make. Choose Alex’s Autoworks, LLC for transparent service, competitive pricing, and reliable expertise!

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit our website at https://www.alexsautoworksllc.com/ or call us at (717) 698-1535.