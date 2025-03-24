Celebrate Motherhood with Kelly Bullock Photography’s Exclusive “The Motherhood Event 2025”

Raleigh, NC, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Kelly Bullock Photography, a premier Raleigh family photographer, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Motherhood Event. Taking place on April 26, 2025, this unforgettable event will be held in collaboration with The Bunny Hive Raleigh and promises a morning of celebration, pampering, and lasting memories for mamas and their little ones.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out event, Kelly Bullock Photography invites mothers to cherish this beautiful and fleeting season of life through a high-touch, stress-free photography experience designed to create core memories.

“Our goal is to celebrate mothers for the hard work they pour into their families,” says Kelly Bullock, owner of Kelly Bullock Photography. “Motherhood is chaotic, magical, and worthy of being preserved through timeless imagery. This event is designed to honor mamas and give them an easy, joyful way to create lasting keepsakes.”

What to Expect at The Motherhood Event 2025

Participants will enjoy a carefully curated experience designed to celebrate and pamper mothers:

10-minute Motherhood Mini Sessions featuring a stunning hand-painted backdrop adorned with pastel florals by Bloom Everlasting.

featuring a stunning hand-painted backdrop adorned with pastel florals by Access to the KBP Client Wardrobe , offering stylish, curated clothing options for both mamas and their little ones.

, offering stylish, curated clothing options for both mamas and their little ones. Professional makeup services (lips and lashes) to ensure every mama feels radiant.

(lips and lashes) to ensure every mama feels radiant. Complimentary mimosas and muffins to indulge in during the event.

to indulge in during the event. Swag bags of thoughtful goodies for attendees.

of thoughtful goodies for attendees. Exclusive access to The Bunny Hive’s indoor and outdoor play areas, providing a family-friendly atmosphere for the morning.

Who Should Attend?

This event is tailored for mothers who value preserving the magic of motherhood through timeless photographs while enjoying a morning out with their little ones. Kelly Bullock Photography makes the process seamless, providing everything needed for a stress-free experience so moms can focus on the joy of the moment.

Spots are limited, and demand is high following last year’s sold-out success. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special day.

Join the waitlist now at kellybullockphotography.myflodesk.com/themotherhoodevent.

About Kelly Bullock Photography

Kelly Bullock is a trusted Raleigh family photographer specializing in stress-free, high-quality family photography. She is passionate about helping busy moms capture the beauty of motherhood through customized heirloom albums and framed wall art. Whether through in-home newborn sessions or signature events like The Motherhood Event, Kelly creates a meaningful and memorable experience tailored to each family’s unique story.

For more information, visit kellybullockphotography.com or follow Kelly Bullock Photography on social media to stay updated on future events and offerings.

Celebrate the beauty of motherhood. Preserve the memories that matter most. Join us at The Motherhood Event 2025!