Mary Eleanor Photography: Your Virginia Beach Family Photographer for Timeless Heirloom Albums and Extended Family Sessions

Virginia Beach, VA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Mary Eleanor, the creative force behind Mary Eleanor Photography, is proud to offer a high-touch family photography experience for parents seeking not only beautiful images but cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Specializing in capturing authentic family connections, Mary provides a personalized experience designed to meet the needs of every family member, from newborns to teens, and beyond.

As a trusted Virginia Beach Family Photographer, Mary Eleanor goes above and beyond typical photo sessions by designing custom heirloom albums and gallery walls that bring memories to life. Whether you’re looking to fill your home with stunning portraits or create a keepsake album that you’ll treasure for generations, Mary’s expert design services ensure every image is beautifully displayed in a way that reflects your family’s unique story.

A High-Touch Experience with No Planning Hassles

Mary Eleanor Photography’s unique approach to maternity, newborn, and family sessions includes a Welcome/Planning Zoom meeting, personalized location suggestions, session planning, and wardrobe styling for every member of the family. With access to an exclusive client wardrobe for moms, the process is effortless and enjoyable. Clients don’t have to worry about the details – Mary handles it all.

With Mary Eleanor Photography, families can experience:

● Seamless, stress-free planning

● A custom-designed gallery wall that highlights cherished moments

● A beautiful, tangible heirloom album that tells your family’s story

● Extended family sessions that include all generations, preserving memories for the entire family

Extended Family Sessions for All Generations

One of the highlights of the Mary Eleanor Photography Experience is the extended family session, which is perfect for families with multiple generations. These sessions offer the opportunity to capture meaningful moments with everyone in your family, from grandparents to grandchildren. No matter how big or small your family is, Mary ensures that everyone is included in the experience and that the resulting portraits are nothing short of breathtaking.

“Family photos should be more than just pictures. They should capture real moments and connections. I’m here to ensure that every family member feels comfortable and special during their session,” says Mary Eleanor, owner of Mary Eleanor Photography. “From helping with wardrobe styling to offering hair and makeup artist recommendations, I take care of every detail to make sure the experience is stress-free and the results are exactly what my clients dream of.”

