Jacob & Brielle Photography Introduces Premium Photo Albums, Custom Frames, and Print Boxes

Hampton Roads, VA, 2025-03-24 — /EPR Network/ — Jacob & Brielle Photography, a trusted name among Virginia photographers, is delighted to present a heartfelt collection of premium products designed to help clients lovingly cherish and preserve their most treasured memories. The studio now offers linen and leather flushmount albums, custom-framed artwork, and glass or linen print boxes, ensuring every photograph becomes a timeless keepsake.

 

“At Jacob & Brielle Photography, we understand the value of turning moments into tangible memories,” said Brielle Pepper, co-founder of Jacob & Brielle Photography. “Our offerings provide clients with elegant and lasting ways to celebrate life’s most meaningful events.”

 

New Product Offerings

 

  • Linen and Leather Flushmount Albums
    Durable, timeless, and made with sophistication, these albums are ideal for weddings, family portraits, and newborn sessions. Made from premium materials, they ensure that special moments are preserved for generations. Learn more about the 5 Benefits of Photo Albums.
  • Custom-Framed Artwork
    Transform your portraits into stunning gallery-worthy pieces with custom framing options. Clients can choose from various frame styles and finishes to perfectly complement their home’s decor. For inspiration, explore 3 Memorable Ways to Display Newborn Portraits.
  • Glass and Linen Print Boxes
    These beautifully crafted keepsake boxes offer an elegant way to store and display photographs. Perfect for gifting or personal use, these boxes protect your memories while showcasing them with elegance.

What Sets Jacob & Brielle Photography Apart

 

Jacob & Brielle Photography is celebrated among Virginia photographers for its artistry and client-first approach. Based in Hampton Roads and serving Williamsburg, Richmond, and surrounding areas, the studio specializes in capturing heartfelt moments with precision and creativity. Their newly introduced product line complements their exceptional photography services, offering clients lasting ways to enjoy and share their memories.

 

About Jacob & Brielle Photography

 

Jacob & Brielle Photography is a Virginia-based studio founded by Jacob and Brielle Pepper. Known for their passion for storytelling and commitment to quality, they specialize in maternity, newborn, family, and wedding photography. Their mission is to provide clients with stunning visuals and premium keepsakes that celebrate life’s special moments. Learn more at jacobandbriellephotography.com.

 

Contact Information

Brielle Pepper
 Jacob & Brielle Photography
 Phone: (757) 768-4768
Location: Virginia
Website: jacobandbriellephotography.com

