High Speed Production Inkjet Printer Paper Market Expands with Rising Demand for Digital Printing

The global high-speed production inkjet printer paper market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the rising utilization of digital printing technology owing to the benefits offered, such as lower cost and high-quality resolution. Moreover, the growing use of high-speed production inkjet printers in commercial applications such as books, brochures, newspapers, magazines, and marketing collaterals is expected to boost the demand for high-speed production inkjet printer paper in the coming years.

Forest products such as softwood, hardwood, timber, and pulp are used globally for producing paper. However, several laws have been imposed worldwide to prevent excessive deforestation and curb the surging threat of global warming, which is predicted to hamper the market. However, many organizations, such as the Rainforest Action Network; Greenpeace; and Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT), have been making efforts to create awareness among the masses regarding the hazards of deforestation. This is expected to result in the adoption of sustainable practices for the development of papers, including high-speed production of inkjet printer paper.

There are advancements in printing technology, including continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing. The continuous inkjet printing technique uses a continuous ink stream for printing. It is mainly utilized in commercial printing applications as this technique results in quick, high-quality printing. Continuous inkjet printers eject electrostatically charged particles from the print nozzle at high speed, which is preferable for fast-paced printing applications.

The major market players are emphasizing the use of sustainable materials for developing high-speed production inkjet printing paper, including scrap papers, reduced chemicals, alternative fibers, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper. Manufacturers use recycled content for producing this paper. It also includes the usage of scrap paper, which results in reduced demand for new fibers. In addition, there has been widespread use of FSC-certified papers across the world. This implies that FSC-certified papers meet the highest environmental and social standards. These initiatives are expected to fuel the demand for sustainable paper solutions, thereby fueling market growth.

High-speed Production Inkjet Printer Paper Market Report Highlights

The coated paper product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.2% in 2022. It is a specialized paper designed for high-speed inkjet printers. It is coated with thin layers of chemical formulations like titanium oxide, calcium carbonate, and silicates to improve print quality. It offers high print resolution, improved ink absorption, reduced drying time, high-quality graphics, and enhanced color representation. The high adoption of coated papers in commercial printing applications is expected to increase demand

The indirect sales channel led the market and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. This channel involves intermediaries such as distributors and merchants, which allows manufacturers to reach a wider customer base. It also benefits small-scale manufacturers by reducing inventory management. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the indirect sales channel in the coming years

The direct sales channel segment is expected to grow at the highest revenue-based CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. This sales channel allows manufacturers to sell high-speed inkjet printer paper directly to end users without middlemen. This approach encourages larger purchases from end users and ensures a smooth flow of high-speed inkjet printer paper for printing agencies, driving the adoption of direct sales channels

Asia Pacific dominated the market, accounting for USD 920.8 million in 2022. The region’s flourishing commercial printing industry, including printed marketing collaterals and advertisements, drives the growth. The demand for customized printed materials also drives the industry’s growth, resulting in a rise in demand for high-speed production inkjet printer paper in the region

The market exhibits high competition owing to the presence of established players in this industry. The competitors opt for various strategies such as product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations to gain market share. Moreover, a few manufacturers in the industry are vertically integrated to ensure easy availability and reduce their dependence on raw material suppliers

List of Key Players in the High-speed Production Inkjet Printer Paper Market

UPM

Mondi

PaperOne

Finch Paper, LLC

DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG

Sylvamo Corporation

Boise Paper

Arctic Paper

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Burgo Group S.p.A.

Domtar Corporation

Pixelle

Billerud

MOORIM

Stora Enso

Crown Van Gelder International B.V.

