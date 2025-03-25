Arterial Cannula Market 2030: How Regulatory Standards Are Changing the Landscape

Arterial Cannula Market Growth & Trends

The global arterial cannula market size is projected to reach USD 33.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research. An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is leading to a rise in surgical procedures, which is driving the growth of the industry. According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in September 2020, an overwhelming 310 million major surgeries are performed each year; around 20 million in Europe and about 40 to 50 million in the USA. Furthermore, advancements in minimally invasive surgeries are driving product demand. Minimally invasive techniques and cutting-edge technology give patients fast recovery time, less pain, and the best aesthetic results.

These advantages have resulted in the increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, which is leading to an increasing number of patients opting to undergo these surgical interventions. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary fall in product sales. This is due to the postponement of elective surgeries to avoid the spread of the virus and focus dedicatedly on combatting the COVID-19 virus. However, the market began to quickly recover in the second half of the pandemic with increasing efforts of healthcare professionals and different strategies led down at the micro as well as macro-economic levels. The industry is further expected to experience significant demand over the forecast period with governments of various countries majorly focusing on healthcare to avoid similar situations in the future. Moreover, increasing investments in the healthcare sector are also expected to boost the overall industry growth over the forecast period.

Arterial Cannula Market Report Highlights

The ECMO segment held the highest revenue share in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of the arterial cannula for oxygenation

The cardiopulmonary bypass surgery segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases

The 20-22 Fr size segment led the market, in terms of revenue share in 2024 as these are the most commonly used arterial cannulas

The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2024 as the majority of surgical procedures are carried out in these settings

The ASCs segment will register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to favorable reimbursement initiatives by various governments

Arterial Cannula Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global arterial cannula market report on the basis of application, size, end use, and region:

Arterial Cannula Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Surgery

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Others

Arterial Cannula Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

14-16 Fr

17-19 Fr

20-22 Fr

23-25 Fr

26-28 Fr

29- 31 Fr

32-34 Fr

35-36 Fr

Arterial Cannula End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Arterial Cannula Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



