Maduabum Law Firm LLC Outlines Legal Services for Clients in Multiple Practice Areas

Newark, NJ, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Maduabum Law Firm LLC has announced its provision of legal services across multiple practice areas. The firm supports clients facing legal challenges in areas such as criminal defense, immigration law, family law, and personal injury. The firm handles criminal cases, including general defense, DUI, drug possession, indictable and disorderly person offenses, and traffic violations.

In immigration law, attorneys assist with matters related to adjustment of status, asylum, consular processing, deportation defense, family petitions, special immigrant juvenile status, naturalization, and various visa applications. Family law cases involve legal disputes and proceedings such as divorce, custody, and support matters.

The firm’s attorneys emphasize the importance of providing legal representation that aligns with the complexities of today’s legal environment. Legal cases can involve emotionally and financially significant consequences. Attorneys at Maduabum Law Firm work with clients to address the details of their cases with the goal of safeguarding legal rights and pursuing optimal outcomes.

For more details regarding Maduabum Law Firm LLC’s practice areas and the services that they offer, contact the firm at (973) 732-1490 or visit their website.

About Maduabum Law Firm LLC

Maduabum Law Firm LLC is a full-service law firm with expertise in criminal defense, immigration, family law, and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys develop legal strategies tailored to the circumstances of each case. They prioritize professional integrity and seek to provide quality legal representation for its clients.

Contact Information:

Company name: Maduabum Law Firm LLC

Address: 494 Broad St # 208, Newark, NJ 07102

Phone number: (973) 732-1490

Website : https://maduabumlaw.com/

