Universal Health Products Expands Product Lineup with New Stairlifts and Wheelchairs

Windsor, Ontario, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Universal Health Products, a trusted provider of mobility and home healthcare solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its product lineup. The company is now offering the K2 Straight Stairlift and K2 Plus Straight Stairlift from Savaria, along with an extensive selection of tilt and folding wheelchairs from leading brands such as Power Plus, KI Mobility, and Motion Composites. These additions reinforce Universal Health Products’ commitment to providing high-quality mobility solutions tailored to a variety of needs.

Elevating Accessibility with New Stairlift Options

Stairlifts are a life-changing solution for individuals facing mobility challenges at home or in commercial spaces. The K2 Straight Stairlift is a residential stairlift with an ultra-slim profile, making it a perfect space-saving option for homeowners. It features smooth, quiet operation and a foldable design, ensuring easy use without taking up unnecessary space when not in use.

For those in need of a more heavy-duty solution, the K2 Plus Straight Stairlift offers an upgraded weight capacity and can be installed in both residential and commercial settings. This model provides added durability and strength, making it ideal for individuals requiring additional support in navigating staircases safely and comfortably.

Expanding Mobility with New Wheelchair Offerings

In addition to stairlifts, Universal Health Products is expanding its selection of tilt and folding wheelchairs, ensuring that customers have access to the latest innovations in mobility. The new lineup includes high-quality options from Power Plus, KI Mobility, and Motion Composites. These wheelchairs provide enhanced comfort, maneuverability, and customization options, catering to a wide range of mobility needs.

Tilt wheelchairs are designed to offer superior pressure relief and posture support, making them ideal for individuals who spend extended periods in their chair. Meanwhile, folding wheelchairs provide a lightweight and portable solution, perfect for those who require a convenient and easily transportable mobility aid.

Experience the Latest in Mobility Solutions

Universal Health Products remains dedicated to providing top-tier mobility and accessibility solutions to help individuals maintain independence and improve their quality of life. These newly added stairlifts and wheelchairs are now available for exploration on the company’s website.

To learn more about these new products, visit Universal Health Products at 635 Tecumseh Road West, Windsor, Ontario N8X 1H4, Canada. Customers can also reach out by calling (519) 258-6717 or browsing the latest offerings online at www.universalhealthproducts.ca.