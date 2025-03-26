Absolutely Fabulous Ltd Offers Expert Oriental Rug Cleaning Across London & the South of England

London, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Absolutely Fabulous Ltd, a leading specialist in Oriental and Persian rug cleaning, provides expert services across London, Berkshire, Surrey, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and surrounding areas. With a reputation built on excellence, the company offers deep-cleaning, stain removal, and restoration of high-quality rugs, fine carpets, and tapestries.

Using a combination of traditional full-immersion cleaning methods and modern techniques, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd ensures the safest and most effective care for delicate handmade rugs. Customers benefit from a free collection and delivery service, making professional rug cleaning more accessible than ever.

The Importance of Professional Oriental rug cleaning

Handmade Oriental and Persian rugs are crafted from luxurious natural fibers such as silk and wool, which require specialized care. Over time, these rugs accumulate dust, allergens, and embedded dirt that regular vacuuming cannot remove. Improper cleaning methods can cause color bleeding, fiber damage, or mold growth due to excessive moisture.

Professional cleaning not only enhances the appearance and longevity of valuable rugs but also eliminates bacteria, allergens, and stubborn stains. Absolutely Fabulous Ltd uses safe, fiber-friendly techniques that restore vibrancy, softness, and hygiene while preserving the authentic craftsmanship of each rug.

Advanced Full-Immersion Cleaning Process

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd follows a meticulous, multi-step cleaning process designed specifically for antique, Persian, and Oriental rugs:

• Expert Dust Removal – Specialized equipment extracts deeply embedded dirt, dust, and pet hair without damaging the fibers.

• Full-Immersion Washing – Rugs are gently submerged in a custom water bath with pH-balanced, fiber-safe solutions to remove contaminants while protecting colors and textures.

• Deep Stain & Odor Treatment – Non-toxic stain removers target pet accidents, spills, and persistent odors without harsh chemicals.

• Controlled Drying & Grooming – Rugs are carefully dried in a temperature-controlled environment to prevent shrinkage or fiber distortion.

• Final Inspection & Detailing – Every rug undergoes a thorough quality check to ensure it meets the highest cleaning and restoration standards.

This process guarantees a gentle yet thorough cleanse, ensuring rugs are returned soft, fresh, and looking as good as new.

Free Collection & Delivery Service Across London & Beyond

To make the rug cleaning process seamless, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd offers a free collection and return service across London and surrounding counties. Clients can schedule a convenient pickup and receive their professionally cleaned rug delivered back to their home.

The service covers Camden, Chelsea, Fulham, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Mayfair, Pimlico, Richmond, Virginia Water, Reading, Wokingham, Ascot, Newbury, Marlow, Maidenhead, Henley-on-Thames, and many more locations.

Why Choose Absolutely Fabulous Ltd?

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd is trusted by antique rug dealers, private collectors, and discerning homeowners for its expertise in cleaning and restoring Persian, Oriental, Turkish, Afghan, and other high-quality rugs. Key reasons to choose their services include:

Years of Experience – A highly skilled team with extensive knowledge of fine rug care.

Safe & Traditional Methods – Using time-tested full-immersion washing techniques that respect delicate fibers and natural dyes.

Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions – Prioritizing non-toxic, biodegradable products that are safe for homes and the environment.

How to Book a Professional Rug Cleaning Service

For expert Oriental and Persian rug cleaning, customers can contact Absolutely Fabulous Ltd at 0330 111 0492. The team is available to discuss rug care needs, provide estimates, and arrange free collection and delivery.

Whether it’s a silk Persian rug, an antique wool carpet, or a treasured family heirloom, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd guarantees exceptional cleaning results and the highest level of care.