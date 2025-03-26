SafeLane Healthcare Expanding Nursing Services in Melbourne for Rising Demand

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — The demand for skilled in-home nursing services is rising across Melbourne as more individuals seek professional medical support outside traditional healthcare settings. To meet this growing need, SafeLane Healthcare is expanding its nursing workforce and service offerings, ensuring patients receive high-quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

With shorter hospital stays and an aging population, many individuals require ongoing medical attention for recovery, chronic illness management, and mobility support. However, not all families have the resources or expertise to provide the necessary care, leading to an increased reliance on professional nurses for essential medical services.

“Many people find themselves needing continued care after leaving the hospital, but navigating the right support can be overwhelming. Our expanded services ensure that individuals have access to professional nursing care that prioritizes both medical needs and overall well-being,” says Saskia Collins, Manager – Wellbeing Navigation Support at SafeLane Healthcare. “We focus on making recovery at home safer, more comfortable, and less stressful for both patients and their families.”

In response to the growing demand, SafeLane Healthcare now offers:

Wound management & recovery monitoring

Medication administration & pain relief support

Catheter & feeding tube care (Urinary/PEG)

Intravenous (IV) therapy & injections

Chronic illness management & patient well-being support

Beyond medical care, SafeLane Healthcare’s trained nursing staff also provide patient education, emotional support, and personalized care planning. This approach helps reduce hospital readmissions, prevent medical complications, and improve overall recovery outcomes.

“We understand that each person’s situation is unique, and our goal is to offer tailored nursing support that promotes independence and a better quality of life,” adds Saskia Collins.

For more information about SafeLane Healthcare’s expanded nursing services, visit https://safelane.com.au/nursing-agency-melbourne/.