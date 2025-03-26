Zuleeats: Celebrating Ghanaian Culture Through Food in Windsor

Windsor, ON, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Windsor’s vibrant food scene continues to grow, and at the heart of it is Zuleeats, a family-owned Ghanaian restaurant that is more than just a place to grab a meal—it’s a cultural experience. Specializing in authentic Ghanaian dishes, savory meat pies, and classic butter tarts, Zuleeats is dedicated to bringing the rich flavors and traditions of Ghana to the Windsor-Essex community.

Launched in Fall 2020, Zuleeats has quickly become a local favorite, earning recognition as one of the top restaurants and businesses in the region. Its founder, Chef Zule, has also been widely celebrated, being named one of Canada’s Top 100 Black Women to Watch in 2022 and Canada’s Top 100 Mom Entrepreneurs in 2023. These accolades reflect not only her culinary expertise but also her dedication to community, inclusivity, and cultural storytelling through food.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways to share culture, and at Zuleeats, we’re proud to introduce the Windsor community to the flavors of Ghana,” said Chef Zule.

Zuleeats’ storefront serves as both a takeout restaurant and a specialty shop, offering homemadeGhanaian cuisine staples like jollof rice and even handcrafted seasoning blends to help customers recreate authentic flavors at home. The restaurant is also a champion of inclusivity, offering vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options to ensure that everyone can enjoy the tastes of Ghana.

Beyond food, Zuleeats is deeply rooted in community advocacy, supporting newcomers to Canada and individuals with disabilities. As a Black-owned, women-owned business, Zuleeats continues to inspire and uplift through its commitment to diversity and representation in Windsor’s culinary landscape.

Whether you’re craving a fresh-baked Ghanaian meat pie, a warm plate of jollof rice, or just looking to grab one of their Fufu Friday T-Shirts, Zuleeats invites you to explore the flavors and culture of Ghana—one bite at a time.

Visit Zuleeats at 2760 Howard Ave Unit 7, Windsor, ON