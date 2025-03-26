All Electrical Training Ltd Launches City & Guilds Certified Solar PV and 18th Edition Courses in Harlow

Harlow, UK, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd has launched City & Guilds 2922-34 (Solar PV Installation & Maintenance), 2923-34 (Battery Storage Systems), and 18th Edition Wiring Regulations (2382-22) courses at its Harlow training center. These courses are designed for qualified electricians looking to expand their expertise in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, electrical energy storage systems (EESS), and the latest IET Wiring Regulations (BS 7671:2018).

The new qualifications are fully aligned with National Occupational Standards (NOS) and Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) technical specifications, ensuring compliance with industry regulations. As the demand for renewable energy and battery storage continues to rise, these certifications provide essential skills for electricians entering the fast-growing solar PV and energy storage sector.

City & Guilds 2922-34 – Solar PV Installation & Maintenance

The Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small Solar Photovoltaic Systems covers key areas such as system design, installation, safety protocols, and maintenance procedures. It is aligned with the latest IET Code of Practice for Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Systems and mapped to NOS SPV01, ensuring compliance with BS 7671 Wiring Regulations.

This three-day course includes a 30-question online multiple-choice test and a practical assignment assessing hands-on skills. It is ideal for qualified electricians with a Level 3 Electrotechnical certification who want to specialize in solar PV installations. The course fee is £750.00 (inc. VAT).

City & Guilds 2923-34 – Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS)

With the increasing adoption of battery storage solutions, the Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation, and Commissioning of Small Electrical Energy Storage Systems provides electricians with the knowledge required to work with energy storage technologies. The course follows the IET Code of Practice for Electrical Energy Storage Systems (3rd Edition) and covers topics such as battery principles, system architectures, installation techniques, safety considerations, and testing procedures.

The two-day training program includes a 30-question online test and a practical assessment. It is open to electricians with a Level 3 Electrotechnical qualification and costs £499.00 (inc. VAT).

Combined Solar PV & Battery Storage Course

Electricians looking to gain a dual qualification can enroll in the five-day combined course, covering both Solar PV (2922-34) and Battery Storage (2923-34). This course provides a comprehensive training package for those wanting to work on integrated solar PV and energy storage systems. The combined course is priced at £1,199.00 (inc. VAT).

City & Guilds 18th Edition Wiring Regulations (2382-22)

The 18th Edition Wiring Regulations course ensures that electricians stay up to date with the latest BS 7671:2018 requirements. This course is essential for practicing electricians, domestic installers, and apprentices who need to meet current electrical safety and compliance standards. It covers protective measures, installation regulations, and inspection/testing protocols.

The training is delivered over two days and concludes with a 60-question online open-book exam.

Industry Recognition and Certification

All Electrical Training Ltd’s courses are City & Guilds accredited, ensuring electricians receive industry-recognized qualifications. These certifications align with key regulations, including the IET Wiring Regulations, MCS Standards, and NOS guidelines.

Additionally, the 2922-34 and 2923-34 qualifications have been submitted for inclusion in the JIB ECS Gold Card scheme (approval pending) and are endorsed by TESP (The Electrotechnical Skills Partnership) under the Electrician Plus kitemark.

Entry Requirements

To enroll in the Solar PV (2922-34) and Battery Storage (2923-34) courses, candidates must hold at least one of the following qualifications:

City & Guilds Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (2357)

City & Guilds Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification (5357, 2346, 2347)

JIB Electrician or Approved Electrician Card

ECS Gold Card (Domestic Electrician)

Equivalent Scottish (SVQ Level 7) or Welsh Level 3 qualifications

For the 18th Edition Wiring Regulations Course (2382-22), candidates must be practicing electricians or professionals needing to understand the IET Wiring Regulations (BS 7671).

Course Venue and Enrollment Details

All courses are delivered at AET Harris House, Cawley Hatch, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN.

For more information or to enroll in Solar PV Courses or 18th Edition Courses, electricians can contact All Electrical Training Ltd at 01279 433321. Early booking is advised due to limited availability.

