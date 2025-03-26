MAD Water Sports Expands Adventure Offerings in Cornwall with Super73 Electric Bikes

Wadebridge, Cornwall, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — MAD Water Sports, a leading Surf Shop Cornwall, is taking adventure to the next level with the introduction of Super73 Electric Bikes. Known for its premium surfboards, wetsuits, and accessories, the shop is now catering to thrill-seekers who want to explore Cornwall beyond the waves. This expansion reinforces MAD Water Sports’ commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly, and performance-driven products.

MAD Water Sports – Cornwall’s Ultimate Surf and Adventure Shop

For years, MAD Water Sports has been the go-to destination for surfers, paddleboarders, and water sports enthusiasts. Stocking everything from beginner-friendly foam boards to high-performance shortboards, the shop offers expert advice and high-quality gear for all skill levels.

Beyond surfboards, MAD Water Sports also carries a wide selection of wetsuits, accessories, and paddleboards, ensuring customers are well-equipped for their next coastal adventure. Now, with the addition of Super73 electric bikes, the shop is expanding its offering to include land-based exploration alongside water sports.

Super73 Electric Bikes Now Available in Cornwall

Super73 is a globally recognized brand that fuses motorcycle-inspired design with modern e-bike technology. These bikes offer the perfect balance of style, performance, and versatility, making them ideal for Cornwall’s diverse landscapes. Whether cruising along coastal paths, exploring rugged countryside trails, or navigating city streets, Super73 electric bikes provide a smooth and powerful ride.

Key Features of Super73 Electric Bikes:

• Powerful electric assist for effortless cycling.

• Up to 120km range for extended adventures.

• Fat tires designed for stability on sand, dirt, and pavement.

• Fully functional headlights and brake lights for enhanced safety.

• No license required, making it an accessible option for all riders.

Why Super73 is Perfect for Cornwall’s Adventure Seekers

Explore Without Limits

Cornwall is home to some of the UK’s most scenic coastal routes, countryside trails, and off-road paths. With Super73’s all-terrain capabilities, riders can explore more without worrying about steep hills or rough terrain.

Power Meets Style

Super73 bikes feature a retro-inspired design, combining classic motorcycle aesthetics with modern e-bike performance. With customization options available, riders can personalize their bikes to match their unique style.

Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Travel

As part of MAD Water Sports’ commitment to sustainability, the introduction of Super73 electric bikes supports eco-conscious travel. These e-bikes provide an alternative to fuel-powered vehicles, reducing carbon emissions while offering a fun and convenient way to explore Cornwall.

More Than Just a Surf Shop – A Hub for Outdoor Enthusiasts

MAD Water Sports has always been about more than just selling surf gear—it’s about promoting an active, outdoor lifestyle. Whether customers are looking to surf, paddleboard, or explore Cornwall on two wheels, the shop provides expert guidance and top-quality equipment to enhance their adventures.

Visit MAD Water Sports Today

Discover the Super73 electric bike collection in-store or online at MAD Water Sports. Located in Wadebridge, Cornwall, the shop’s knowledgeable team is ready to help customers find the perfect gear for their next adventure.

For more information, call 01208 814 222 to speak with an expert.