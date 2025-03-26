Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine Now Accepting ClassPass Members

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine is excited to announce its partnership with ClassPass, allowing members to conveniently book acupuncture and alternative medicine services at the clinic. This collaboration makes it easier than ever for health-conscious individuals to integrate the powerful benefits of acupuncture into their wellness routines.

With over 23 years of experience and more than 70,000 treatments performed, Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine is known for its personalized, results-driven approach to holistic care. Led by Dr. Justin Mandel, DOM, the clinic specializes in innovative treatments for pain relief, stress reduction, and overall well-being. Through ClassPass, members can now seamlessly access these services, whether they are looking to relieve chronic pain, recover from workouts, improve sleep, or enhance overall health.

Acupuncture has been widely recognized for its ability to reduce pain, promote relaxation, and support the body’s natural healing processes. By offering ClassPass users access to expert acupuncture treatments, Elite Care Acupuncture is helping more people discover the life-changing benefits of alternative medicine without the commitment of long-term treatment plans. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for fitness enthusiasts, professionals, and individuals seeking natural solutions to optimize their health.

ClassPass members can easily book acupuncture sessions directly through the app, selecting an initial consultation, thorough patient evaluation and first acupuncture treatment that’s tailored to their specific needs. As part of this new offering, Elite Care Acupuncture ensures that every session is customized, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of care. First-time visitors are encouraged to complete their patient forms online prior to their appointment, streamlining the check-in process and maximizing their time in the clinic.

By accepting ClassPass, Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine continues to expand access to high-quality, holistic healthcare in St. Petersburg, providing a flexible and convenient way for individuals to prioritize their well-being. Those interested in experiencing acupuncture through ClassPass can book directly through the ClassPass app.

Media Contact:

Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine

727-606-8700

info@EliteCare.clinic

https://elitecare.clinic/