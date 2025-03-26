Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers Expands with New Yonkers Office

Yonkers, NY, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers, a trusted name in personal injury law, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Yonkers, NY, located at 86 Main St, 5th Floor, Yonkers, NY 10701. This expansion allows the firm to better serve injured individuals and their families in Yonkers and the surrounding areas, providing experienced legal representation for accident victims seeking justice and compensation.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence Since 1959

For over six decades, Greenspan & Greenspan has been dedicated to protecting the rights of injury victims across New York. With a proven track record of success, the firm has helped countless clients recover compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages caused by negligence.

The new Yonkers office will allow Greenspan & Greenspan to provide in-person consultations and expanded legal services to individuals who have suffered injuries in cases including:

Dedicated to Client Recovery

Greenspan & Greenspan Injury Lawyers is not only committed to securing maximum compensation for its clients but also ensuring they receive the medical care, rehabilitation, and support they need to move forward.

“When someone is injured due to another party’s negligence, they shouldn’t have to go through the legal process alone,” said Attorney Michael Greenspan. “With our new Yonkers location, we’re making it easier for clients to access the high-quality representation they deserve.”

Contact Greenspan & Greenspan in Yonkers Today

Injured individuals in Yonkers and surrounding areas can now schedule a free consultation at Greenspan & Greenspan’s new location. To learn more, visit https://www.greenspans-law.com/.