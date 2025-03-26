Retro vGames Expands Operations: Setting Up New Warehouse in Fleetwood to Meet the Surging Demand of Vintage Gaming

Retro vGames is excited to announce the opening of an advanced warehouse facility covering 5000 sq. ft. to improve product availability, streamline operations, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Fleetwood, PA, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Retro vGames, a leading online retailer of classic video games and consoles, is leveling up once again. With this new milestone, the company looks forward to meeting the growing demand for its expanding inventory of retro gaming products.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve been building a reputation for offering high-quality, refurbished retro games, consoles, and accessories,” said Cameron Colorado, CEO of Retro vGames. “With this new warehouse, we can stock more products, process orders faster, and deliver a better experience for our customers.”

Finding professionally refurbished and original retro games these days is like trying to pull a rare holographic Charizard from a dusty old booster pack. The market is flooded with fakes, overpriced junk, and sellers who think “tested” means shaking a cartridge and praying it works. This expansion by Retro vGames is a direct response to the skyrocketing demand for real-deal retro gaming, meeting demand and ensuring quality.

The new facility isn’t just bigger; it’s designed to optimize every part of the process.

“This warehouse is built for the future of retro gaming,” said Hassan Malik, COO of Retro vGames. “From testing consoles to carefully packaging fragile collector’s items, every detail has been considered.”

That means, for both new and returning gamers to enjoy, every unit that enters the warehouse is treated with care, tested thoroughly, and given a second life.

Ensuring customers receive authentic, working games and consoles is the purpose of Retro vGames’ new warehouse.

“We take our time inspecting every cartridge, console, and controller that passes through our hands,” said Will, Inventory Manager at Retro vGames.”

This means that every product sold meets the high standards that customers have come to expect from the company.

Besides that, the new warehouse isn’t just good news for retro gamers; it’s also great for the local economy. The expansion has created new jobs and Retro vGames is proud to be contributing to the growth of the community. The company is looking for individuals who understand the value of retro gaming and are dedicated to providing exceptional service to customers.

Retro vGames has always been about more than just selling games; it’s about keeping the spirit of classic gaming alive.

The new facility will enable:

Faster Shipping & Order Processing – Optimized logistics for quicker deliveries.

Increased Inventory & Product Selection – More rare and sought-after games and consoles.

Better Customer Service & Shopping Experience – A streamlined system to serve customers more efficiently.

Ensuring customers receive authentic, working games and consoles is the purpose of Retro vGames’ new warehouse.

“This is just the beginning,” added Colorado. “We’re dedicated to growing our collection, embracing service, and ensuring that every gamer can experience the magic of retro gaming once again.”

About Retro vGames

Founded in 2020, Retro vGames is dedicated to bringing classic gaming back to life. The company offers a huge selection of retro games, consoles, and accessories, professionally refurbished, cleaned, and tested. Retro vGames is so much more than a video game store; with reliable shipping and quality service.

Contact Information

Phone: +1-423-873-8768

Email: help@retrovgames.com

Address: Retro vGames, 102 S Richmond St, Fleetwood, PA 19522

Website: www.retrovgames.com.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the new warehouse, please contact Retro vGames at the details above.