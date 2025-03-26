Wizr AI Announces the Launch of Wizr Labs: Elevating AI-Powered Enterprise Solutions

Pleasanton, California, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Wizr AI is thrilled to announce the official launch of Wizr Labs, the professional services division dedicated to enhancing AI-powered enterprise automation and engineering optimization. Over the past two years, we have been providing these services to key customers, and now, we are formalizing our offerings to deliver even greater impact.

Addressing Key AI Adoption Challenges

Through our extensive experience in implementing AI-powered customer support and automation solutions, we have identified several critical challenges faced by enterprises:

Beyond the Hype of Gen AI: While Generative AI in customer service has generated immense interest, many businesses struggle to derive real business value from standalone AI software solutions.

Customization for Business Success: AI-driven automation is most effective when tailored to specific business processes. Proper configuration can unlock significant cost savings and efficiency improvements.

Bridging the AI Knowledge Gap: Despite the availability of tools to enhance software engineering with Gen AI, many organizations lack the expertise and approach needed to achieve optimal results.

Why Wizr Labs?

Recognizing these challenges, we are launching Wizr Labs to bridge the gap between AI potential and business impact. Our expertise enables companies to achieve:

AI vs. Traditional Software Efficiency: AI, when implemented correctly, can drive 50-60% cost savings , far surpassing traditional software’s typical 5-10% efficiency gains.

Outcome-Focused AI Implementation: Businesses prioritize results over platforms. At Wizr AI, we focus on delivering measurable productivity gains through tailored AI solutions.

Engineering Optimization with Gen AI: By integrating AI-powered enterprise solutions, we enhance development cycles, streamline operations, and maximize engineering efficiency.

Wizr Labs Services

With Wizr Labs, we are expanding our AI-powered solutions through:

✅ Enterprise Gen AI Services – We deploy AI use cases using our proprietary platform while also offering custom AI solutions for customer service automation and beyond.

✅ AI-Driven Software Engineering – By integrating AI-driven automation into development workflows, we enhance software engineering with a hybrid AI-human approach.

About Wizr Labs

Traditional boundaries between AI software and professional services are shifting. Businesses require more than just AI tools—they need tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with their workflows to drive real impact. Wizr Labs was established to bridge this gap, ensuring that enterprises not only adopt AI but fully capitalize on its potential.

By combining platform-driven AI tools with expert-led services, Wizr Labs empowers businesses to optimize operations, enhance customer experience automation, and streamline engineering processes. Our hybrid delivery model ensures that organizations achieve maximum ROI, leveraging both AI-powered automation and customized professional services.

As we step into this exciting new phase, we invite businesses to explore Wizr Labs and discover how our expertise can accelerate AI-driven transformation. Let’s redefine the future of AI-powered enterprise solutions together.





Contact Details:

Rajesh Padinjaremadam

Co-founder & COO, Wizr AI

https://wizrlabs.ai/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajeshtp/

