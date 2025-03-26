Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market 2030: Key Growth Drivers & Trends

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global electronic drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 20.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements allowing easy self-administration technologies, mainly in infusion pumps and auto injectors that help in large-volume and high-viscosity biologic drugs have created a potential market opportunity for the companies. Approvals of novel drug formulations for use in infusion pumps allow a novel treatment option, thereby advancing diabetes care in adults.

In October 2019, Novo Nordisk received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Fiasp, insulin injection for use in insulin pumps for patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes. Moreover, the innovative wearable infusion pumps allow the patients to wirelessly connect to smartphone apps. This enables healthcare professionals to track patient data and tailor specific therapies as per individual requirements. The aforementioned factors have augmented the demand for electronic drug delivery systems globally. However, automated pumps may have risks of wrong dosage with technical glitches and might lead to adverse drug reactions. This may hinder the market growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

Wearable infusion pumps accounted for the largest share of 41.4% in 2024. The growing demand for minimally invasive, user-friendly devices for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes is a key driving factor for wearable infusion pumps in the electronic drug delivery systems market.

The diabetes segment held the largest market share of 36.4% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024. The growing demand for convenient home delivery of prescription medications, driven by advancements in digital pharmacy services and fulfillment networks, is a key driving factor for the segment.

North America electronic drug delivery systems market held the largest share of 44.7% in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for precise, reliable, and ISO-compliant testing solutions for autoinjectors, ensuring optimal performance and safety in drug delivery devices.

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic drug delivery systems market on the basis of on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Wearable Infusion Pumps

Auto Injectors

Injection Pens

Inhalers

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Respiratory Disorders

Multiple Sclerosis

Others

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Norway Sweden Denmark

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Curious about the Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.