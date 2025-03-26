Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market 2030: Segmented Patent Growth

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030. In-house departments of pharmaceutical and medical devices firms typically do not have sufficient time to carry out patent filing processes. Even if they do, it will be a costly option for the firms. Therefore, the market is significantly driven by the growing need for cost-saving and time-saving in patent filing processes.

The market suffered a hefty decline of 2.1% in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations such as the European Patent Office (EPO) and the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) announced relaxations such as extension of deadlines in order to accommodate 2019 novel coronavirus related delays and interruptions. However, with the lifting of COVID-19 related shelter-in-place mandates and commercialization of the vaccine, the bottle necking of patent filing is clearing. The market is projected to recover from 2021 onwards and expand with a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

Growing innovations in the medical device and pharmaceutical space is driving the market. Surging number of start-ups in the healthcare industry with new and innovative products, will also boost market growth. Patent applications are majorly filed by the well-established players in the healthcare industry such as Novartis, Covidien, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Ethicon, Olympus Corp. These companies innovate in-house, partner with high-tech companies for consumer-facing offerings, and also license technologies from universities. Such companies hold huge potential market growth across the globe.

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

Medtech accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.59% in 2023 owing to growing technological innovations in medical devices

Filing and prosecution services accounted for the largest revenue share of over 51.9% in 2023 owing to complexity, cost-efficiency, and time-saving associated with outsourcing such activities

By origin, non-resident is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 5.21% between 2024 to 2030 as national patent in one country might not prevent copying of a product or technology in a different country

Asia pacific region contributed for the largest share of 66.1% owing to high number of patents filed in the region coupled with availability of low cost outsourcing services in the region. Furthermore, the off-shore model is highly adopted in this industry, where such offices are majorly placed in countries such as India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and others

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare patent filing outsourcing market on the basis of domain, service, origin, and region:

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Domain Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Medtech

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pre-filing

Filing & Prosecution

Post Grant

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Origin Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Resident

Non-resident

Healthcare Patent Filing Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



