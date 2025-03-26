Gene Amplification Technologies Market Growth & Trends

The global gene amplification technology market size is estimated to reach USD 8.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of -0.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the market are the expanding research in molecular diagnostics and genomics, the introduction of novel and advanced products, and the growing acceptance of personalized medicine.

Increasing investment in genomics by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is anticipated to drive the market significantly over the near future. In recent years, the biotechnology sector has witnessed a significant shift toward new drugs and treatments, genome sequencing-based medicines, and advancements in technologies, thereby propelling market growth.

Advancements in molecular diagnostic tools such as NGS, droplet digital PCR, and genome-wide sequencing with respect to reproducibility, accuracy, and timeline have influenced the adoption of gene multiplication techniques in the market. In addition, global initiatives such as the Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative (Africa PGI) have driven the market for gene multiplication technologies. This initiative was launched in October 2020 to expand genomics-based public health pathogen surveillance.

The loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology segment is witnessing remarkable growth in the past few years. It is a one-step reaction and takes only 30 to 60 minutes to complete. Owing to this, it has the potential to be used in basic research in medicine and pharmacy, point-of-care testing, and cost-effective diagnosis of infectious diseases.

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2020. The U.S. is the major contributor to revenue generation. The active involvement in research activities, coupled with the presence of key players, has contributed to the growth of the regional market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the entry of large biotechnological organizations, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing research activities in Asian countries. The key players in the market are undertaking various initiatives in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Report Highlights

By technology, The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-bases amplification segment accounted for the largest share of 72.0% in 2023 owing to its widespread use across various applications. The ongoing pandemic has also propelled the segment growth due to the rapidly growing demand for PCR detection kits

The Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical segment captures the largest revenue share of 72.7% in 2023. This is due to diagnostic tests for genetic diseases and disorders often utilize gene amplification techniques.

Based on sample type, The cell lines segment held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2023. This can be attributed to the wide availability of products for amplification using cell line samples.

The kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.1% in 2023. owing to the vast product portfolio offered by the key entities and expanding research activities

In terms of end use, The forensic labs segment is projected to grow at the second largest revenue share of 24.9% in 2023. It has the highest penetration of various amplification technologies due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, this segment exhibits a low growth rate as compared to other end-use segments

The Academic and Research Institutes segment captured the largest revenue share of 26.8% in 2023. The segment has a substantial penetration of amplification techniques

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Gene Amplification Technologies market based on technology, downstream application, sample type, product, end use and region:

Gene Amplification Technologies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

PCR-based Amplification

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification

Nucleic-Acid Sequence Based Amplification

Strand Displacement Amplification

Multiple Displacement Amplification

Rolling Circle Amplification

Ramification Amplification

Others Technology

Gene Amplification Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Diagnostics and pharmaceutical

Forensic and paternity testing

Agricultural and food safety

Others Application

Gene Amplification Technologies Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Lines

Agricultural & Food Samples

Body Fluids

Tissue

Others Sample Type

Gene Amplification Technologies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Kits and Reagents

Software & Services

Gene Amplification Technologies End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academics & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Contract Research Organizations

Forensic Labs

Others End Use

