Leslie Brashear Adds Her Late Brother’s Photography to Her Online Photo Gallery

Atlanta, GA, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Travel photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the additions of a photos collection featuring 40 new photos taken by her brother, Curt Brashear. The collection, highlighting the Napa Valley and other areas on the West Coast of the US, is available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos.com.

In January, 2025, Curt Brashear passed away after a long battle against Pancreatic Cancer. To honor his legacy and showcase his talent, Leslie has created a photography website for him as well as adding his photo collection to her own website.

Curt Brashear, a dedicated landscape photographer, spent over four decades capturing the breathtaking vistas of the Napa Valley, the Bay Area and beyond. His lens has meticulously documented the region’s diverse topography, from vineyard-covered hills to dramatic coastal scenes. His lifelong passion for photography, coupled with his deep connection to the local landscapes, ensure that each shot tells a compelling story of the place he called home.

The photos are available to purchase as prints of all sizes, with or without framing.

Highlights of Curt Brashear’s Photos Include:

Lily: A close up of a vibrant orange lily with delicate, spotted petals gracefully hanging from a green stem against a clear blue sky. One of several from his flower collection.• Weathered and Rusty: A close-up view of a weathered wooden surface revealing a rusty metal hinge affixed to the planks. One of several of his rustic images.



• Fall Vineyard 8: Vibrant rows of grapevines stretching into the distance, their leaves displaying a mix of green, yellow, and red hues under a bright sky. One of several Napa Valley vineyard imagesThe Curt Brashear collection is available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to his dedication to the art of photography.

Explore the Curt Brashear Collection:

To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit https://lesliebrashearphotos.com/. Each purchase comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it easy for art enthusiasts to bring a piece of California into their homes.

About Leslie Brashear:

Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world’s beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie’s work reflects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.

For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos.com or contact Leslie Brashear at leslie@lesliebrashear.com.

Contact:

Leslie Brashear

Email: leslie@lesliebrashear.com

Note to Editors: High-resolution images from all collections are available upon request. Please contact Leslie at leslie@lesliebrashear.com for media inquiries and image requests. Explore the beauty of California, the USA and other locations through the eyes of Leslie Brashear and her brother, Curt, and bring home a piece of artistry today.