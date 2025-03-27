Brother Jimmy’s wins 2025 Barbecue in the Park

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-27 — /EPR Network/ — Brother Jimmy’s brought its signature Southern hospitality and Carolina flavors to this year’s Barbecue in the Park, presented by Vystar Credit Union, and came out on top!

Guests at Orlando Economic Partnership’s annual Barbecue in the Park networking event voted for their favorite dishes, and Brother Jimmy’s beat out ten of Central Florida’s top barbecue spots to clinch the title of “Best in the Park for Delicious Food and Outstanding Customer Service.”

“Barbecue in the Park is a great gathering of some of Orlando’s best restaurants, so it’s an honor to be voted as Best in the Park,” said owner and operator of Brother Jimmy’s ICON Park Mike Daquino. “This win is a testament to the passion and dedication we put into every dish. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this title home and continue serving up the best barbecue in town at ICON Park!”

Orlando’s premier networking event, the Orlando Economic Partnership’s Barbecue in the Park attracts the region’s top business and community leaders for some of the region’s best barbecue in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Guests were invited to sample offerings from 11 booths and cast their vote for their favorite food service provider based on food taste and customer service. Brother Jimmy’s served some of its most popular dishes, including Black Angus Brisket, Carolina Style BBQ Pulled Pork, BJ’s Classic Mac & Cheese and a trio of homemade sauces.

Residents and visitors can try the competition-winning dishes at Brother Jimmy’s restaurant in ICON Park. This legendary New York concept knows the recipe for a good time – delicious eats, cold drinks, friendly servers and the right atmosphere. In addition to the offerings from the competition, guests will find dishes like flaming hot Jumbo Chicken Wings, Humongous BBQ Nachos, St. Louis-style Ribs, Fried Chicken and more.

The barbecue pairs perfectly with Brother Jimmy’s fan favorites from the bar, including a variety of mason jar cocktails, Trashcan Punch or Swamp Water, just to name a few. The restaurant also offers professional catering services and a top-of-the-line event space.

ICON Park and Brother Jimmy’s are at the center of the new Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and a convenient location near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

For more information about the 2025 Barbecue in the Park presented by Vystar Credit Union, click here.

To learn more about Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park, visit https://brotherjimmys.com/locations/florida/icon-park/.

About Brother Jimmy’s ICON Park

Brother Jimmy’s was founded in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 1989, bringing Carolina-style BBQ to the Big City. Ever since, the restaurant has been on a mission to spread the gospel of real Southern BBQ done right combined with the warmth of genuine Southern hospitality. Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park is following this tradition for locals and tourists alike in the Orlando Entertainment District. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out and catering options, as well as a fully equipped event space. To learn more, visit https://brotherjimmys.com/locations/florida/icon-park.