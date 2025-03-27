Obesity Treatment Market Expands with Rising Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide

The global obesity treatment market size is expected to reach USD 60.53 billion in 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.31% from 2025 to 2030. The upward trend in sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, and unhealthy food habits are the vital factors responsible for the high prevalence of obesity. According to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, about 30.0% of the global population is either obese or overweight.

Additionally, along with commercial availability of solutions for weight management, technological advancements introduced by the vertical players and supportive initiatives undertaken by the governments, create more awareness with regard to obesity and its impact on health. This is further driving the growth of the obesity treatment market.

There are various approaches for weight management such as diet, exercise, drugs, minimally invasive devices & implants, and surgeries. Amongst the prevalent drugs, the combination drugs hold the largest market share whereas satiety drugs that provide a feeling of fullness appear as the fastest-growing segment in the obesity treatment market.

In surgeries, gastric bypass procedures form the largest growing segment whereas the minimally invasive endoscopic procedure segment that involves surgical placement of implants and devices, such as satiety devices and gastric emptying devices, is the fastest-growing space.

Intense competition in the private sector has driven advancements and innovation toward the development of the latest techniques for obesity treatment that are offered in private hospitals and clinics. As a result, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is swiftly increasing. In addition, increasing awareness of obesity & the associated diseases and the commercial availability of weight management solutions is propelling the obesity treatment market.

Obesity Treatment Market Report Highlights

Based on drug class, the industry has been categorized into GLP-1 receptor agonists, lipase inhibitors, appetite suppressants, and other drug classes

Based on the route of administration, the obesity treatment market has been categorized into parenteral and oral

Based on distribution channels, the market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.

The other pharmacies are expected to grow at a considerable growth of over the forecast period

North America obesity treatment market dominated the global industry with a revenue share of 73.39% in 2024

Key Obesity Treatment Company Insights

Some prominent players in the global market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gelesis, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. The market is shaped by mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with significant investments in research & development to address unmet needs and expand treatment options.

Product innovation and regulatory approvals are key strategies for leading companies in the obesity treatment market to maintain a competitive edge. Established players focus on developing advanced therapies, such as next-generation GLP-1 receptor agonists and oral weight-loss drugs, while securing regulatory approvals to expand market reach. Meanwhile, emerging companies are targeting niche areas, including personalized obesity treatments and novel drug delivery mechanisms, to address unmet needs.

List of Key Players in Obesity Treatment Market

Novo Nordisk A/S

GlaxoSmithKline plc

VIVUS LLC

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gelesis

Eli Lilly and Company

