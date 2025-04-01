DiGi MARK Announces Launch of Crash Course in Digital Marketing Starting April 1, 2025

Jabalpur, India, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — DiGi MARK, is set to launch its Crash Course in Digital Marketing on April 1, 2025. Designed for students, entrepreneurs, and professionals looking to fast-track their digital skills, this intensive program covers key aspects of SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and more.

With a practical, hands-on approach, the crash course aims to equip learners with industry-relevant skills in a shorter timeframe, ensuring they stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape. Participants will benefit from expert-led training, real-world case studies, and certification upon completion.

Speaking about the launch, Pradeep Kumar Banewar, Founder at DiGi MARK, said, “This crash course is tailored for those who want to gain essential digital marketing expertise quickly and effectively. We are committed to providing high-quality, job-ready training that aligns with current industry demands.”

Limited seats are available! To enroll or learn more, visit DiGi MARK or call 7024642408.