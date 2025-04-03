Weather Forecasting System And Solutions Market Expands with Rising Demand for Accurate Forecasts

The global weather forecasting systems and solutions market size is expected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Spiraling demand for disaster management and weather monitoring systems and growing concerns regarding rainfall uncertainties are providing a fillip to the market.

Besides this, soaring need for accurate numerical weather prediction models and growing sea & air transportations are leading to the implementation of advanced weather forecasting systems across different industries. Improvements in the economic conditions of the Asia Pacific region and increasing concerns regarding safety and security are anticipated to propel the market.

Weather forecasting systems help enterprises in improving trading decisions and enhancing their distribution, warehousing, and transportation processes. Industries such as food technologies, agriculture, transportation, life science, renewable energy, and construction use these systems for improving decision making and reducing uncertainties caused due to changes in weather, such as floods, drought, or tornados. These factors are poised to stimulate the growth of the market.

Urban air pollution causes threat to human health, due to which organizations are increasingly adopting weather forecasting systems to protect the environment. The system helps in measuring weather conditions and monitoring air to estimate the air quality. However, issues such as complexities in weather forecasting processes and models are estimated to hamper the industry growth.

The medium-range forecast segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of during the forecast period, owing to increasing competitive rivalry and growing adoption of advanced technologies, which offer enhanced machine learning techniques and improved data analytics

North America was at the forefront of the market in 2022, owing to early adoption of the technology and strong presence of leading market players.

Prominent players operating in the market include Airmar Technology Corp.; All Weather, Inc. (AWI); Campbell Scientific, Inc.; Columbia Weather Systems Inc.; Gill Instruments Limited; Lockheed Martin Corporation; MORCOM International; Munro Instruments Limited; Skye Instruments Limited; and Vaisala.

Key players are primarily focusing on providing cost-effective and innovative solutions. They are increasing their R&D spending to develop innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge. Dominant market players have adopted expansion and new product development strategies to consolidate their position. For instance, in October 2021, The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE took a significant step forward in enhancing weather forecasting by deploying a state-of-the-art supercomputer in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). This collaboration has enabled NCM’s researchers to make substantial advancements in modeling, simulation, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.

