Regulatory Changes and Their Effect on Smokeless Tobacco Products Market

Smokeless Tobacco Products Market Growth & Trends

The global Smokeless Tobacco Products Market size is expected to reach USD 23.29 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is driven by consumer attraction towards new products and trendy packaging, especially in the chewing tobacco segment. Moreover, drastic changes in promotion and advertising of chewing tobacco in countries such as Algeria and South Africa have increased the demand over the forecast period.

The market is driven by robust growth of the tobacco sector in Asia Pacific and North America, along with rise in the sales of chewing types used in the industry. The growth is also attributed to growing middle class population leading to rise in the disposable income of consumers. These consumers tend to be attracted to lifestyle and cost effective products in the market. Moreover, growing purchasing power of consumers leading to adoption of premium types in the snuff segment with moist and dry forms is anticipated to drive the demand in market.

Increasing number of product launches in the snuff category such as without use of nicotine and less tobacco content in products will increase the demand for specialty and premium types in market. Moreover, impact of advertising campaigns, presence of a number of shops, cost effectiveness, and trendy lifestyle among consumers provide a lucrative opportunity for the global market.

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth due to presence of a large consumer base, inclination towards use of premium product categories including snuff packaged in ready to use pouches, along with growing product launches in the market. Moreover, rise in sales of chewing product has been observed in Asia Pacific due to its growing adoption among the younger age groups. For instance, in 2017, in India, around 20% of women were addicted to chewing product types and around 19.3% in Pakistan.

Growing demand for long lasting products among consumers will increase the growth of the chewing type in market. Moreover, increasing focus of the leading players on chewing product types due to its wide adoption in Asia Pacific countries will fuel its demand in the market. Companies are taking up strategies such as product launches and expanding their capacity so as to increase the market value of their product types in the market. The market is recognized by a few initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, online sales, limited extension, and developments endeavored by the key players in the business including Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, Gallaher Group Plc, Universal Corporation, and Reynolds Tobacco Company.

Smokeless Tobacco Products Market Report Highlights

By product, chewing tobacco is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. The snuff segment dominated the market with an share of 54.9% in 2023

Asia Pacific dominated the global smokeless tobacco products market in 2023, accounting for 37.52% share of the total revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

Growing industry on account of rise in trendy lifestyle and variation in flavors mainly in developing countries are further expected to propel the market growth

The APAC market is anticipated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income in India, South Korea, China, and Japan

The industry is highly competitive in nature with the main players including Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Impaerial Tobacco Group, and Gallaher Group Plc

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and product innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments.

Smokeless Tobacco Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smokeless tobacco products market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Smokeless Tobacco Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chewing Tobacco

Snuff

Others

Smokeless Tobacco Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Smokeless Tobacco Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

India

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Algeria



South Africa

