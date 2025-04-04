Luxury Vegan Men’s Fashion Market Expands with Rising Demand for Ethical and Sustainable Apparel

The global luxury vegan men’s fashion market size is expected to reach USD 49.32 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of High-Net-worth Individuals (HNWI) and the growing popularity of vegan clothing and accessories made from cruelty-free sources among the millennial and Gen Z population across the world are anticipated to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of veganism has driven the demand for cruelty-free and environmentally friendly footwear across the globe. Several renowned brands are focusing on offering vegan footwear. Many of the new companies are adopting recycled materials to produce high-end vegan footwear. For instance, in 2018, Adidas introduced the vegan version of their popular Stan Smith sneakers, in collaboration with designer Stella McCartney. Furthermore, in 2019, the company launched a second version of the sneakers with colorful star patterns and chunky rainbow shoelaces.

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has disrupted the supply chain, causing severe losses in terms of product shipment and on-time delivery. According to the Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA), COVID-19 had a significant impact on global apparel imports for the complete year and the path to recovery of the industry cannot be expected to be quick. The value of U.S. apparel imports reduced by more than 60% in May 2020 when compared to the previous year, making a new record of single-month loss in trade volumes. Likewise, based on a report by luxury fashion firm Ralph Lauren Corporation, which deals with vegan apparel and accessories, the company is expected to take a hit of up to USD 70 million on its fourth-quarter sales due to the coronavirus outbreak and has stated that supply chain disruptions in China as one of the main reasons.

The vegan fashion market is both growing and transitioning toward the concept of sustainability as it offers an opportunity for brands to capture sales from increasingly environmentally conscious consumers. Established companies have been altering their production methods pertaining to vegan and eco-friendly materials to align themselves with changing trends. For instance, in July 2018, ECOALF launched Shao Sneakers made from algae and ocean plastic. Five plastic bottles sourced from the ocean are used to create the upper sole and algae is collected from lakes and rivers to create the outer sole.

Some of the key companies in the global luxury vegan men’s fashion industry are Thought Clothing, Wuxly, CARPASUS, Toad&Co., Brave GentleMan, and others. To address increasing competition and demand for vegan products in luxury men’s fashion, multiple market participants have adopted strategies such as expanded portfolios, enhanced digital footprints, and more.

Komodo Fashion, one of the global brands operating in sustainable clothing for men and women, offers various products, including vegan footwear, organic pajamas, organic basics, apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. The vegan footwear portfolio for men includes HELA Cactus Eco Trainer by GENESIS, G-HELA Cornwaste Eco Trainer by GENESIS, ECO SNEAKO – CLASSIC Mens Shoe Multi, and more.

Ecoalf, a sustainable fashion brand, offers clothing, shoes, accessories, sports products, wellness products, and more. It offers a variety of products sustainably developed for men’s fashion, including caps, bags, t-shirts, hats, wallets, shoes and more.

Asia Pacific luxury vegan men’s fashion market is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The footwear segment is foreseen to remain at the forefront regarding market share and is projected to account for a total market share of 40.4% in 2024

The accessories segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.

