Biopolymer Packaging Market 2030: Corporate Sustainability in Action

Biopolymer Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global biopolymer packaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.78 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global biopolymer packaging market is witnessing significant growth driven primarily by increasing environmental concerns and stringent regulations against conventional plastics. Consumers and businesses alike are recognizing the devastating impact of plastic pollution on ecosystems, particularly marine environments, leading to a shift toward biodegradable and compostable alternatives.

Government initiatives such as plastic bag bans, single-use plastic restrictions, and extended producer responsibility policies in regions such as the European Union, Canada, and parts of Asia have accelerated adoption. For instance, in February 2025, India launched its first biopolymer manufacturing unit in Kumbhi, Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The facility, owned by Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BCML). This pioneering initiative marks a significant step towards sustainable manufacturing, aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and single-use plastics. The plant is expected to integrate the entire production cycle from sugarcane to Polylactic Acid (PLA) on a single site.

Consumer awareness and demand for sustainable products represent another driving factor for the market. For instance, the 2023 Green Buying Report by Trivium Packaging highlights a growing consumer preference for sustainability, even amidst economic challenges. 82% of consumers across all age groups are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging, marking a 4-point increase from 2022 and an 8-point rise since 2021. This trend is even stronger among younger consumers, with 90% of Gen Z (ages 18–24) expressing willingness to pay a premium for eco-friendly packaging.

Moreover, the integration of circular economy principles into business models is expanding the market for biopolymers that can be effectively composted or recycled. Retailers such as Whole Foods and Walmart have established sustainability initiatives that favor products with reduced environmental footprints, creating additional market opportunities. The cosmetics industry has also adopted biopolymer packaging, with brands such as Lush and The Body Shop utilizing materials derived from seaweed, mushrooms, and agricultural waste to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Biopolymer Packaging Market Report Highlights

The PLAmaterial segment accounted for the largest share of over 32.0% of the market in 2024. The others material segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the food & beverage application segment dominated the biopolymer packaging market in 2024 by accounting for the largest revenue share of over 46.0%

The consumer goods application segment is projected to lead the market, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market space by registering a revenue market share of over 40.0% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.69% during the forecast period.

In December 2024, Emirates Biotech selected Sulzer’s technology to construct the world’s largest PLA production facility in the UAE. Construction is scheduled to start in 2025 with operations beginning in early 2028. The plant is expected to produce high-quality, plant-based PLA bioplastics, supporting global biopolymer adoption and offering a sustainable, low carbon, biodegradable alternative to conventional plastics.

