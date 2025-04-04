Caramel Ingredients Market 2030: Merging Tradition with Modernity

Caramel Ingredients Market Growth & Trends

The global caramel ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. Rising use of caramel in the food and beverages industry, particularly for bakery, confectionery, and beverage products, is the main factor driving the market. Changing consumer tastes, preferences, lifestyle, and incomes has played a key role in influencing F&B trends. Popularity of items such as salted caramel chocolates, caramel glazed muffins, and caramel lattes are driven by consumers and this poses as a lucrative opportunity for players.

On the basis of form, the market includes liquid, granular, and solid ingredients. Liquid ingredients held the largest share of just under 60.5% in 2024, fueled by extensive usage in the beverage industry for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Based on end use, the confectionery segment enjoys the dominant share and is expected to account for a share of over 28.63% by 2030. Widespread consumption of caramel chocolates and candy bars across the globe is a key factor driving segment growth. The beverages segment, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest growth by the end of the forecast period, with most soda and cola companies using this ingredient in their products.

By application, the caramel ingredients market has been segmented into coloring, topping, flavoring, and others. While coloring emerged as the dominant segment in terms of revenue, the topping segment is anticipated to witness the strongest growth over the forecast period. An increasing number of bakeries, confectionery stores, and coffee shops have been using caramel drizzles and toppings on their menu items. For instance, McDonald’s Canada released a new fall-themed beverage and muffin in August 2019. The Caramel Pumpkin Spice Latte is a play on the conventional autumn favorite and is topped off with a smooth caramel pumpkin spice syrup. What makes the Caramel Apple Oat Muffin a crowd-favorite is a crunchy caramelized glaze on top.

There are several key players operating in the market, such as Cargill, Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Mars Inc.; Kerry Group; Ferrero SpA; Sensient Technologies Corporation; Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc.; Frito-Lay; DDW The Color House; Sethness-Roquette Caramel Color; Bakels Worldwide; Alvin Caramel Colours; and Metarom. Players have been investing in various expansion strategies in order to gain a larger customer base and to strengthen their foothold in the global market. For instance, in September 2018, Metarom rolled out its plans to capitalize on the strong growth in South East Asian markets, beginning with setting up a new sales unit in Malaysia. The company also plans to establish an independent factory close to Kuala Lumpur, which will include an R&D food tech lab and a flavor creation lab.

Caramel Ingredients Market Report Highlights

The global caramel ingredients market size was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030

Based on form, granulated ingredients are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to widespread application in the food industry as a topping and flavoring agent

By application, coloring generated the highest value of USD 1.12 billion in 2024 owing to increased usage of caramelizing colors in products such as tea, lemonade, fruit-based beverages, and beer

On the basis of end use, the confectionery industry accounted for the largest share of 28.63% in 2024 due to the application of caramel ingredients in chocolates and candies. On the other hand, the beverage sector is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period

Caramel Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global caramel ingredients market report based on form, application, end use, and region:

Caramel Ingredients Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid

Powdered/Granulated

Caramel Ingredients Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Colors

Flavors

Inclusions

Fillings & Toppings

Others

Caramel Ingredients End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

Caramel Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



