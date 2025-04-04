Chocolate Syrup Market 2030: The Influence of Social Media on Consumption

Chocolate Syrup Market Growth & Trends

The global chocolate syrup market size is expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing snacking trend and willingness to try more sweet and salty flavors in desserts has accelerated the demand for chocolate syrups. According to The Hershey Company, about 80% of consumers say chocolate is their favorite dessert flavor and chocolate syrups from Hershey’s brand appeal to them.

Increasing inclination towards healthy eating is driving the demand for dark chocolate and organic chocolate syrups. To meet customer expectations, major chocolatiers are crafting limited-edition bittersweet flavors in chocolate syrups using single-origin cocoa from major global cocoa-producing areas such as Ghana, Madagascar, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Sao Tome & Principe, Ivory Coast, and Venezuela. Further, market players such as Nestlé and The Hershey Company are focusing on innovatinglow or no-sugar, better-for-you portfolio in chocolate syrups with 30% fewer sugar variants.

Conventional chocolate syrup accounted for a significant share of the global revenue for 2024 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The growing availability of several flavors, such as dark chocolate and white chocolate, among others, and the taste and flavor associated with them is driving the consumption of conventional chocolate syrups. Further, dark chocolate is becoming more popular among consumers due to its high cocoa content and flavonoids known as flavanols, which are linked to a lower risk of heart disease.

The B2C distribution channel contributed much of the share to become the largest division in global revenue in 2021. The offline stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and convenience stores, provide dedicated shelf spaces that offer different varieties of chocolate syrups. The increase in penetration of major supermarkets & hypermarkets across the globe is gaining the attention of consumers for the purchase of chocolate syrups from prominent brands, which is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The chocolate syrup market is consolidated, with a large number of international players and few regional players. The Hershey’s Company, Nestlé, The Kroger Co., The J.M. Smucker Company, Torani, Bosco, Hollander Chocolate, Inc., Walder Farms, Amoretti, and Gold’s Pure Foods, LLC. are among the prominent players in the global market.

Chocolate Syrup Market Report Highlights

The organic chocolate syrup market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the segment is characterized by a growing consumer inclination towards health-oriented syrups and sweeteners, which has resulted in a surge in demand in the market

Sales of chocolate syrup through the B2B channels are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. Foodservice outlets, cafés, eateries, cake shops, chocolate stores, restaurants, bakeries, and others form the B2B channels. In recent years, the segment has witnessed immense product adoption as consumers like to experience different flavors of the product on confectioneries, cakes, puddings, pastries, donuts, and desserts

The chocolate syrup market in the U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2025 to 2030. The U.S. leads the chocolate syrup market in North America, benefiting from a well-established food and beverage industry. Major market drivers include the popularity of ready-to-use toppings for desserts, the rising trend of premiumization in the food sector, and a shift towards organic and natural ingredients

The chocolate syrup market in Europe is projected to grow with a decent growth rate from 2025 to 2030. Europe presents a diverse chocolate syrup market, with demand being driven by the region’s love for chocolate-based desserts and beverages

Chocolate Syrup Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chocolate syrup market on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.

Chocolate Syrup Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Chocolate Syrup Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

B2C

B2B

Chocolate Syrup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Belgium

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia & New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa



