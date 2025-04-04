Stay Ahead in the Powdered Sugar Market with These Insights

Powdered Sugar Market Growth & Trends

The global Powdered Sugar Market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing consumption of bakery and confectionery food products is the key factor driving the market.

Powdered sugar has many applications in bakery products, such as brownies, pound cakes, muffins, cookies, and donuts. Conventional product type was the largest segment in 2018 and accounted for a share of more than 73%. Conventional product is produced from sugarcane or sugar beets. Thus, easy production process and relatively low prices are estimated to drive their demand, thereby supporting segment growth.

However, conventional powdered sugars undergo refining process to remove the molasses that also strips down the vitamins and minerals. This may have a slightly negative impact on its demand. Bakery was the largest application segment in 2018 and will remain dominant even during the forecast period due to extensive product usage in the production various bakery products.

Powdered Sugar Market Report Highlights

The conventional segment dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 72.4% in 2023. Conventional powdered sugar benefits from economies of scale and established production techniques that keep prices relatively low compared to specialty or organic alternatives.

Bakery accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. The bakery industry has seen an increase in the variety of products available, from artisanal breads to gourmet desserts.

North America powdered sugar market accounted for the largest market revenue share of 36.1% in 2023. North America boasts a thriving bakery industry that includes everything from artisanal bread and pastries to mass-produced confectioneries.

Powdered Sugar Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global powdered sugar market on the basis of nature, application, and region:

Powdered Sugar Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Conventional

Organic

Powdered Sugar Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Others

Powdered Sugar Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia & New Zealand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

