Medical Compression Socks: North America’s Market Growth Drivers

North America Medical Compression Socks Market Growth & Trends

The North America Medical Compression Socks Market size is anticipated to reach USD 460.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.07% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for medical compression socks in the North American market is attributed to heightened health and wellness awareness. According to information from the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease claims a life every 33 seconds. Compression socks are recognized for their effectiveness in enhancing blood circulation, reducing swelling, and relieving pain associated with cardiovascular conditions, positioning them as a vital component of preventive healthcare. This amplifies consumer adoption of medical compression socks for daily use. In 2021, according to the CDC, over 38 million Americans were reported to be affected by diabetes, influencing the expansion of the market.

Diabetes complications, such as neuropathy, poor circulation, and ulcers, can be managed with the use of medical compression socks, which improve blood flow and decrease pressure on affected areas, prompting healthcare providers to recommend them to patients with diabetes. North American medical compression socks market is driven by improved online accessibility and a diverse range of products available through e-commerce platforms. This enhanced online presence ensures consumers can easily find products that meet their needs and budgets, driving the demand. In addition, technological advancements in materials, design, and manufacturing processes result in high-quality compression socks offering better comfort, breathability, moisture management, and custom fit options. These innovations increase the appeal of medical compression socks to consumers looking for effective health management solutions.

North America Medical Compression Socks Market Report Highlights

The athletes/sports people segment dominated the market share by the target group of 33.96% due to compression socks boosting performance by enhancing blood circulation, minimizing muscle tiredness, and providing focused support for muscles and joints. They help in quicker recovery after workouts by reducing muscle discomfort and swelling

The travelers segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Travelers prefer compression socks that mitigate risks and hold up well against regular wear and laundering, maintaining their efficacy. They are user-friendly and simple to slide on and off to meet the convenience needs of travelers while on the move

In February 2024, Italian socks knitting machine builder Busi Giovanni exhibited at Exintex, the International Textile Exhibition in Mexico at Puebla’s fairgrounds, from 27 February to 1 March 2024. They showcased their range of machines, including those capable of producing medical compression socks

North America Medical Compression Socks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America medical compression socks marketbased on target group and region:

North America Medical Compression Socks Target Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Athletes/Sports People

Travelers

Expecting/Young Moms

Sedentary Professionals

Others

North America Medical Compression Socks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

