Electric Bus Battery Pack Market: The Environmental Impact and Benefits

Electric Bus Battery Pack Market Growth & Trends

The global Electric Bus Battery Pack Market size was estimated at USD 4,292.2 million in 2024 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2025 to 2030. A growing global push for sustainable transportation and reduced emissions in urban areas. Cities worldwide are implementing strict environmental regulations and setting ambitious zero-emission goals, prompting transit authorities to transition their fleets from diesel to electric buses.

Government incentives and subsidies play a crucial role in market growth. Many countries offer substantial financial support to offset the higher initial costs of electric buses and their battery packs. China’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) subsidies have significantly boosted adoption, while the European Union’s Clean Vehicles Directive mandates minimum procurement targets for clean buses. In the U.S., the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program provides funding for state and local governments to purchase electric buses and related infrastructure, thus boosting the market’s growth.

Rapid urbanization has led to a surge in public transportation demand, which necessitates efficient, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional buses. Cities worldwide are adopting electric buses to combat air pollution and reduce operational costs. For instance, Shenzhen, China, became the first city to fully electrify its bus fleet, deploying over 16,000 electric buses. This shift drives the demand for high-performance, long-lasting battery packs, as urban transit authorities prioritize vehicles with higher energy density and extended range.

Technological advancements and declining battery costs are also significantly benefiting the electric bus battery pack industry. The cost of lithium-ion batteries has decreased dramatically over the past decade, making electric buses more commercially viable. Improvements in battery chemistry and energy density have also addressed range anxiety concerns, with modern electric buses capable of operating for entire days on a single charge. For instance, BYD’s latest battery packs offer ranges exceeding 300 kilometers, while manufacturers such as CATL and LG Energy Solution continue to develop advanced battery technologies with faster charging capabilities and longer lifespans. Additionally, innovations in battery thermal management systems have enhanced performance and safety, particularly in extreme weather conditions, making electric buses more reliable for year-round operation.

Electric Bus Battery Pack Market Report Highlights

Based on the voltage rating, the electric bus battery pack industry is segmented into BEV and PHEV. BEV segment registered largest revenue market share of over 85.0% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on battery chemistry, the market is segmented into LFP, NCA, NCM, MNC, and others. The LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) segment accounted for the highest revenue market share of over 60.0% in 2024.

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2024. The region benefits from robust government support and ambitious clean transportation initiatives.

Electric Bus Battery Pack Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electric bus battery pack market report based on propulsion, battery chemistry, and region:

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BEV

PHEV

Battery Chemistry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

LFP

NCA

NCM

MNC

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

