The Localized Relief Revolution: Understanding the U.S. External Analgesics Market

U.S. External Analgesics Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. External Analgesics Market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing incidence of chronic illness, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, osteoarthritis, orthopedic degenerative disorders, are the key factors driving the market growth in the U.S.

The prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, such as arthritis, back pain, and sports injuries, have become more common in the U.S. population. For instance, in June 2023, data published by CDC highlights about 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. are affected by some form of arthritis, totaling around 53.2 million individuals. Osteoarthritis (OA) stands out as the most dominant among various types of arthritis. These conditions often lead to chronic pain, prompting individuals to seek effective pain relief solutions. Consequently, the demand for other external analgesics such as pain-relief products, such as creams, gels, patches, and sprays, and infra-red therapy lights has increased.

Another driving factor for the external analgesic market is the growing consumer preference for non-pharmacological pain relief methods. Many individuals are concerned about potential side effects and drug interactions associated with oral medications, leading them to choose for topical pain relievers or external analgesics as a safer alternative. These products can provide targeted relief without the need for systemic absorption, which appeals to health-conscious consumers.

Technological advancements have significantly influenced the landscape of the U.S. market, bringing about new and innovative solutions for pain management. These advancements have revolutionized the way external analgesics are developed, formulated, and administered, leading to improved effectiveness, convenience, and patient outcomes. For instance, in June 2023, Lumaflex a healthech manufacturer in the U.S. announced the launch of its ‘Lumaflex Body Pro’, a red light therapy device, which has received FDA Class II certification and started distribution from August 2023.The portable, waterproof, and flexible device provides muscle recovery, pain relief, wellness and performance enhancement and company further aimed at distribution across the country.

Some of the key players in the market are Baxter; Boston Scientific Corporation; Enovis; Medtronic; ICU Medical Inc.; Abbott; Stryker; Nevro Corp.; OMRON Healthcare, Inc. Key market participants as well as emerging players are involved in undertaking strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, research studies, and product launches to provide novel products and therapies in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Omron healthcare started conducting research studies to evaluate the positive effectiveness of its Focus TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) therapy device (PM-710), used in in reducing pain for individuals experiencing mild to moderate knee “wear and tear.”

Curious about the U.S. External Analgesics Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

U.S. External Analgesics Market Report Highlights

The hot/cold products segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 58.3% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the adoption of hot and cold therapies, as there has been increased in the long-term treatment of chronic pain diseases, such as arthritis, lower back pain, and others. The hot/cold product segment also has the advantage of being non-invasive and easy to use which is expect to drive the market growth

Based on distribution channel, the retail/brick-and-mortar segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 71.0% in 2023. This is attributable to the edge retail stores have over an online platforms, as retail stores can adapt to local market trends and customer preferences more quicker than online retailers

U.S. External Analgesics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. external analgesics market report based on the product and distribution channel:

U.S. External Analgesics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hot/Cold Products

Disposable



Non-Disposable

Kinesiology Tape

Heating Pads

TENS Devices

Red Light Therapy/ Infrared Therapy Products

U.S. External Analgesics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail/Brick & Mortar

E-Commerce

Others

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the U.S. External Analgesics Market today and explore key data and trends.