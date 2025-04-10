The Next Generation Soldier: Powered by Wearable Technology and the Market Behind It

Military Wearables Market Growth & Trends

The global Military Wearables Market size was estimated at USD 4,358.3 million in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of sophisticated military wearables that enhance safety, performance, and efficiency in defense missions. Advanced wearables such as smart helmets, exoskeletons, sensor-integrated body armor, and communication systems are being integrated into modern military strategies to improve situational awareness, real-time communication, and health monitoring for personnel.

The military wearables market is driven by emerging trends such as the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for predictive health monitoring, augmented reality (AR) to enhance battlefield awareness, and smart textiles with integrated sensors for tracking soldier performance. Additionally, there is a growing focus on wearable exoskeletons and sensor-enabled body armor to improve soldier resilience and operational effectiveness. With rising defense expenditures globally, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, demand for military wearables is expected to grow steadily, creating lucrative opportunities for technology providers and manufacturers.

The market is dominated by key players such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, and Thales Group, which heavily invest in research and development to introduce innovative wearable solutions for defense applications. These companies are focusing on developing advanced wearable systems that enhance soldier capabilities, communication, health monitoring, and mission success on the battlefield. Additionally, cybersecurity integration in military wearables is becoming a priority to safeguard sensitive defense data.

Furthermore, the military wearables industry is projected to witness significant growth, powered by ongoing improvements in AI, sensor technologies, and data protection. The demand for wearable solutions is projected to increase as defense forces increasingly turn to these technologies to enhance soldier performance, decrease operational risks, and enhance decision-making capabilities. With an emphasis on mission preparedness and the delivery of real-time intelligence, military wearables will be an essential component to the success of future defense efforts, defining the future of warfare well into 2030.

Military Wearables Market Report Highlights

The Headgear segment accounted for the largest market share of over 37% in 2024.

The communication segment accounted for the largest market share in the military wearables market, driven by the critical need for secure and efficient communication in defense operations.

The Land Forces segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2030, primarily driven by the rising adoption of wearable technology to enhance soldier performance, safety, and combat communication.

North America military wearables market dominates the global industry, accounting for over 41% of total market revenue.

Military Wearables Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global military wearables market report based on product, technology, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Headgear



Smart Eyewear



Wrist Devices



Headset



Bodywear

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Communication



Network and Connectivity



Imaging & Surveillance



Navigation



Intelligent Fabric



Other

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Land Forces



Naval Forces



Air Forces

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

