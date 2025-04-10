Moore’s Law’s Savior? The Strategic Importance of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography

The global Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market size was estimated at USD 9.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2024 to 2030. The EUV lithography market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand for smaller and more efficient semiconductor devices. As electronics continue to shrink while simultaneously increasing in power and efficiency, manufacturers are turning to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as a key technology to produce the next generation of semiconductors. This trend is primarily fueled by the ongoing advancements in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and high-performance computing.

The EUV lithography is a cutting-edge technology used in the semiconductor manufacturing process to create highly intricate patterns on silicon wafers. This technology employs extremely short wavelengths of light, in the extreme ultraviolet spectrum, to achieve unprecedented resolutions and precision, enabling the production of semiconductor devices that are smaller, faster, and more efficient. EUV lithography represents a significant advancement over traditional lithography techniques, opening the door to the next generation of microchips required for various high-tech applications, from smartphones and computers to advanced AI and 5G networks.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the EUV lithography market is the rapid pace of innovation and technological advancements within the semiconductor industry itself. As chip manufacturers continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, EUV lithography stands out as a critical tool for realizing these advancements, thanks to its unparalleled precision and scalability.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Report Highlights

  • The demand for mask segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue
  • The demand from foundries end use segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.8 % from 2024 to 2030 in terms of revenue
  • North America extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography market is significantly fuelled by the growing demand for smaller, more powerful semiconductor devices across a variety of industries, including computing, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market report on the basis of equipment, end use, and region:

  • Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Light Source
    • Optics
    • Mask
    • Others
  • End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)
    • Foundries
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • UK
      • Germany
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • Taiwan
      • South Korea
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
    • Middle East & Africa
      • South Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE

