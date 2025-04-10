Online vs. Offline: Charting the Distribution Channels in India’s Spectacles Sector

India Spectacles Market Growth & Trends

The India Spectacles Market size was estimated at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030. Urbanization and screen-related eye strain boost demand for corrective lenses. Fashion trends and affordable eyewear options encourage adoption among younger demographics. Government initiatives for vision health and corporate collaborations with optometry programs improve accessibility. Expanding e-commerce platforms simplify eyewear purchases, particularly in rural areas. The surge in demand for prescription glasses and blue-light blocking lenses due to digital device usage further propels growth. Innovations in lens technology and customizable frames also enhance consumer appeal in this evolving market.

The increasing prevalence of ocular conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and conjunctivitis is driving growth in India’s spectacles market. Cataracts, a leading cause of curable blindness, impact millions, with programs like NPCBVI offering subsidies and free surgeries, though high out-of-pocket expenses persist. Glaucoma remains underdiagnosed, affecting 11.2 million people over 40, with only 20% aware of their condition. Dry eye syndrome, linked to rising screen time, and macular degeneration, seen in 2.7%-4.7% of individuals over 40, further fuels demand for corrective eyewear.

Conjunctivitis cases have surged, driven by adenovirus outbreaks. Gujarat reported 2.17 lakh cases since June, and Maharashtra recorded 87,761 in July, with Buldhana worst-hit (13,550 cases). AIIMS Delhi treats over 100 cases daily. A LocalCircles survey of 14,000 respondents in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Karnataka found 27% of Delhi NCR households were recently affected. Health advisories aim to curb the spread in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

NGOs play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges, particularly in underserved and rural areas. Their initiatives bridge gaps in access to affordable, high-quality eye care by focusing on innovation and community outreach. In June 2024, the Tamil Nadu-based Coimbatore Sankara Eye Foundation, supported by G.D. Naidu Charities, unveiled India’s first Innovation Lab for Eye Care. This groundbreaking facility is dedicated to advancing eyecare through research, development, and training. By leveraging innovative approaches, the center aims to serve remote rural villages, enhancing diagnoses, prevention, and treatment for the underserved population.

Technological innovations are playing a crucial role in the growth of India's spectacles market by offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers. Key advancements like smart eyewear, digital lenses, and enhanced coatings are transforming the industry. Leading brands such as Lenskart, Titan Eyeplus, and players like EssilorLuxottica and Carl Zeiss are at the forefront of this evolution, delivering state-of-the-art products and personalized services. The In-Optics exhibition, held in March 2024, highlighted India's growing influence in the optical market, with over 200 exhibitors and 12,000 attendees. The event underscored India's role as a hub for manufacturing and R&D in the eyewear sector, fostering trade, collaboration, and innovation.

“Indian Eyewear market is growing at a very fast rate. This growth is driven by an increasing number of people requiring vision correction due to aging populations, increasing screen time, and changing consumer preferences, such as an increasing focus on health and wellness, and a growing awareness of the importance of preventive eye care. Furthermore, the market is being impacted by changing fashion trends, with consumers looking for eyewear products that are both functional and fashionable. Also, the rising e-commerce sector has led to the growth,”

-Harish Kumar, CEO, RSD Expositions.

India is experiencing rapid aging, with the elderly population projected to rise from 153 million in 2023 to 347 million by 2050, constituting over 20% of the population. This demographic shift fuels demand for spectacles, as age-related vision impairments like presbyopia and cataracts increase. Government initiatives like the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE) and Elderline are addressing seniors’ healthcare needs, while the “Silver Economy” offers growth opportunities. The “silver economy” presents a lucrative market for businesses to cater to aging consumers, emphasizing tailored healthcare products and services. Investments in elder-centric innovations, including spectacles designed for enhanced comfort and usability, align with the demographic’s unique needs. Specialized geriatric care, digital literacy, and disaster preparedness are vital strategies for inclusivity and well-being.

India Spectacles Market Report Highlights

The retail stores segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 42.1% in 2024.

The online stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms, convenience, and wider product selection available to consumers.

India Spectacles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India spectacles market report based on distribution channe:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics



Online Stores



Retail Stores



Others

