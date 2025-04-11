Mobility and Might: Examining Self-Propelled Artillery Systems and Beyond

Artillery Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global Artillery Systems Market size was estimated at USD 10.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Key factors, including increased global defense spending, military modernization programs, and rising geopolitical tensions, drive the market growth. Moreover, the rising threats from asymmetric warfare and the need for improved counter-artillery capabilities are pushing governments to invest in cutting-edge artillery systems. In addition, the market is further fueled by regional conflicts, military exercises, and the growing significance of modern artillery.

Countries are investing in upgrading their artillery capabilities to enhance range, mobility, and precision, leading to a surge in demand for advanced systems like howitzers, rocket launchers, and self-propelled artillery. For instance, in July 2024, BAE Systems plc received a USD 579.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to build additional self-propelled howitzers. As part of this deal, the company will manufacture the M992A3 ammunition carrier vehicles and M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzers. This deal reinforces the company’s position as one of the prominent suppliers of artillery systems to the U.S. military.

The market growth is further driven by the growing emphasis on long-range precision strike capabilities and network-centric warfare, which are driving technological innovations, such as automated fire control systems, enhanced mobility solutions, and precision-guided munitions. Improvements in fire control systems, including advanced sensors, computers, and communication systems, have enabled artillery units to engage targets more rapidly and accurately. Integrating automation and robotics into artillery systems improves efficiency, reduces human error, and enhances safety.

The market is poised for growth in the coming years as artillery systems are increasingly integrated with other military systems, such as command and control centers and intelligence platforms, to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness. These artillery units can receive real-time intelligence and target information, improving their ability to respond to threats and make informed decisions. By linking artillery systems with intelligence platforms, units can acquire precise target coordinates and adjust their fire accordingly. These factors are expected to expedite the market expansion over the coming years.

Curious about the Artillery Systems Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Artillery Systems Market Report Highlights

The medium range segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2023. The increasing demand for precision-guided munitions and the need for enhanced range capabilities have made medium-range artillery systems more attractive to military forces.

Howitzer captured the largest revenue share of over 42.5% in 2023. The increasing demand for precision-guided artillery, coupled with advancements in technology such as improved range, accuracy, and mobility, has increased the demand for howitzers among military forces.

The fire control systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. The growth is credited to increasing demand for precision, automation, and integration with modern battlefield technologies.

The artillery systems market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share, around 40%, in 2023, owing to increased defense spending, modernization of military forces, and rising geopolitical tensions.

Artillery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has further segmented the global artillery systems market report based on type, range, component, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Howitzer



Mortars



Rocket Launchers



Anti-air Weapons



Others

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Short



Medium



Long

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fire Control Systems



Engines



Turrets



Chassis



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Artillery Systems Market today and explore key data and trends.