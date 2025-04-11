Cybersecurity and Smart Grids: The Importance of AI in Protecting Energy Infrastructure

AI in Energy Market Growth & Trends

The global AI in Energy Market size was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling companies to adopt artificial technology (AI) technologies that optimize energy management and enhance operational efficiencies. AI applications, including predictive analytics, machine learning, and deep learning, enable energy firms to analyze vast datasets from smart meters and IoT devices, improving decision-making processes related to grid management and renewable energy integration.

Regulatory pressures for sustainability are compelling organizations to innovate and implement AI-driven solutions that address operational challenges while reducing carbon footprints. The rise of decentralized energy systems and smart grids further facilitates the adoption of AI, allowing for better load forecasting and resource allocation. Consequently, strategic collaborations among industry players are becoming essential for leveraging technological synergies and expanding market reach, thereby solidifying AI’s role as a transformative force in the energy sector

AI In Energy Market Report Highlights

Solutions led the market with the largest revenue share of 71.78% in 2023. Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions in the energy market are experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficiency and sustainability in energy management.

Renewable energy management led the market with the largest revenue share of 28.89% in 2023. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in renewable energy management is revolutionizing how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.

North America AI in energy market is driven by significant technological advancements and a strong focus on renewable energy integration.

AI In Energy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI in energy market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Solutions



Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Robotics



Renewable Energy Management



Demand Forecasting



Safety Security & Infrastructure



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





Italy





Spain





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

