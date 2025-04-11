Meeting Stringent Standards: Regulations and the Bio Decontamination Market

Bio Decontamination Market Growth & Trends

The global Bio Decontamination Market size was estimated at USD 222.96 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures, growth in the healthcare & pharmaceutical/biotechnology industries, and rising incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs). According to the WHO, in high-income countries, 7 out of every 100 patients in acute-care hospitals acquire at least one HAI; in low- and middle-income countries, this number is 15 of 100. On average, 1 out of every 10 patients affected by an HAI will die from it during their hospital stay. This alarming trend has heightened the need for stringent bio decontamination measures in healthcare facilities.

The growing prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, the rapidly aging population, and advancements in medical technology have led to a rise in the number of surgical procedures. This trend has increased the demand for these services to ensure the sterility and safety of equipment & facilities. The rise in surgical procedures has heightened the need for stringent bio decontamination measures to maintain sterile operating rooms, equipment, and facilities. This drives the demand for bio decontamination services and technologies to prevent surgical-site infections & ensure patient safety. The growth of the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries has significantly driven the market. These sectors require meticulous decontamination protocols to maintain sterile, contamination-free environments, including R&D & manufacturing processes.

Hydrogen-peroxide-based decontamination equipment has become increasingly prevalent in these industries. For instance, in May 2022, Bionova Capital announced that Delox, a company in its portfolio, raised an additional EUR 750,000, bringing its total capital to over EUR 1.3 million. This investment, supported by Bionova Capital, Caixa Capital, Kiilto Ventures, and a Portuguese family office, would help Delox launch its patented antimicrobial system. Delox’s proprietary bio decontamination system can remove 99.9999% of all microbial entities, such as bacteria and viruses, from lab equipment & work areas.

Governments and regulatory agencies worldwide are enforcing more stringent rules and guidelines regarding bio decontamination procedures, especially in healthcare, pharmaceutical manufacturing, & food processing. Compliance with these regulations has compelled organizations to adopt advanced decontamination methods and technologies to ensure the safety and sterility of their facilities & products. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates disinfectants and sterilants under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). In addition, the U.S. FDA provides guidelines for validating and monitoring sterilization processes for medical devices.

Curious about the Bio Decontamination Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Bio Decontamination Market Report Highlights

The equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 53.71% in 2023. The market is significantly driven by the advancement of innovative equipment, offering versatile and efficient solutions across various applications.

On the basis of agent, the hydrogen peroxide segment held the largest share of 43.05% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the chamber decontamination segment held the largest share of 58.28% in 2023.

The biotech companies & research organizations segment held the largest share of 42.21% in 2023 and is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast.

The North America bio decontamination market accounted for 44.08% share in 2023.

Bio Decontamination Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Bio decontamination market report based on component, agent, type, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Equipment



Services



Consumables

Agent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hydrogen Peroxide



Chlorine Dioxide



Peracetic Acid



Nitrogen Dioxide

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chamber Decontamination



Room Decontamination

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biotech Companies & Research Organizations



Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturers



Life science Laboratories & Research Organizations



Hospital & Other Healthcare Facilities



Food & Beverage Companies



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Denmark





Sweden





Norway



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Kuwait

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Bio Decontamination Market today and explore key data and trends.