Caressive Auto Haus Launches Reliable Car Towing Service for Stress-Free Roadside Assistance

Victoria, Australia, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Caressive Auto Haus is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium Car Towing Service, designed to provide swift and dependable roadside assistance for drivers across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Whether it’s a sudden breakdown, flat tyre, or emergency, our towing experts are ready to help 24/7.

“At Caressive Auto Haus, we understand how stressful car troubles can be,” said the CEO of Caressive Auto Haus. “Our new car towing service is all about ensuring our customers’ safety and peace of mind. We aim to redefine the towing experience with fast response times, professional care, and affordable pricing.”

What Sets Us Apart?

24/7 Availability: Assistance whenever you need it, day or night.

Expert Team: Trained professionals who handle your vehicle with care.

Modern Equipment: State-of-the-art tow trucks for all vehicle types.

Affordable Rates: Transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

In addition to traditional towing services, Caressive Auto Haus offers flatbed towing for luxury and high-performance vehicles, ensuring they are transported without a scratch. Customers can also benefit from roadside assistance services like jump-starts and fuel delivery.

“Our mission is to provide not just a service but a solution drivers can trust,” added Mehta. “We’re excited to bring this much-needed offering to our community.”

Our team is dedicated to making every experience seamless and stress-free. We believe every driver deserves quick help when facing unexpected car troubles. With Caressive Auto Haus’s car towing service, you can confidently hit the road knowing that help is just a call away.

For more information about our car towing service or to request assistance, visit our website at www.caressiveautohaus.com.au

About

Caressive Auto Haus is a leading automotive service provider based in Mumbai. It specializes in car repairs, maintenance, and now towing services. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the company has built a reputation as a trusted partner for all automotive needs.

Contact:

Phone: 1300 511 550

Email: Caressiveautohaus@gmail.com