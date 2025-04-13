AFS Energy Appoints Mike Hatert as New Managing Director

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — AFS Energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Hatert as Managing Director, effective April 1, 2025. Mike succeeds Laurens Zonneveld, who has successfully led AFS Energy since 2013 and will now transition into a strategic role within the company.

Mike joins AFS Energy with a strong track record in the energy and sustainability sectors. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at First Climate, where he oversaw all global sales and trading activities in renewable energy and, on an interim basis, carbon consulting. Prior to that, he held various roles across the energy industry, including consulting and key account management, bringing with him a broad, international perspective on the market.

An engineer by training, Mike studied architecture and urban planning at the Technical University of Dortmund and later completed a postgraduate degree in energy economics at Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences.

Mike expressing his enthusiasm for the journey ahead:

“I’d like to thank the management of AFS, especially Hein and Laurens for placing their trust in me. I’m excited to join such a passionate and driven team, and I look forward to working together to help decarbonize companies and entire industries. Together, we’ll continue to position AFS as a leader in the sustainability sector and shape a strong future for our clients and partners.”

Laurens Zonneveld, who will remain closely involved in the company’s future and guide in its strategic direction, commented:

“After over a decade leading AFS Energy, I’m proud of what we’ve built, from expanding our product portfolio to launching our client portal and trading platform. I have every confidence that Mike’s experience and fresh perspective will help take the company to even greater heights, “

AFS Energy remains committed to empowering organisations in the transition to a sustainable future. With Mike at the helm and Laurens continuing to shape strategy, the company is well-positioned for its next phase of growth, furthering our personal brokerage and digital services to clients. Please join us in welcoming Mike to the AFS Energy team!

About AFS Energy

AFS Energy is an intermediary in the sustainability and renewable energy markets. As brokers and traders, we support our clients in navigating evolving regulations and compliance requirements while facilitating transactions across environmental commodity markets. To further enhance the client experience, the AFS Energy Client Portal offers a suite of digital services, including the ability to buy and sell directly on real-time quotes, automatic certificate settlement within your register, and streamlined access to your trade portfolio and transaction status. Clients also benefit from document handling, transparent real-time pricing, detailed market overviews, data insights, daily news, and direct communication with AFS advisors.

Learn more: www.afsenergy.nl

Contact: Ryan Rudman – rrudman@afsenergy.nl