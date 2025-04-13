RPG Squarefoot Solutions Metered Services Plans

RPG Squarefoot Solutions Announces New Metered Services Plans for Streamlined Equipment Management and Transparent Billing

Arlington, VA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — RPG Squarefoot Solutions is proud to introduce a suite of innovative-metered service plans designed to simplify equipment usage, reduce operational burdens, and provide transparent, usage-based billing for organizations of all sizes.

Squarefoot Solutions Plan

The Squarefoot Solutions Plan is a comprehensive, transparent square foot-based usage contract that includes equipment usage, service maintenance, and consumables (including 20lb bond media). This plan provides customers with a single, consolidated bill covering all services, including a set minimum square footage volume and an overage rate for usage beyond the monthly minimum. Designed for flexibility, the plan allows for hardware upgrades during the contract term. In the event of a catastrophic hardware failure (excluding negligent damage), RPG will supply a comparable replacement at no additional cost. Unlike traditional leases, there is no purchase obligation at the end of the term, as RPG retains ownership of the equipment. This solution is ideal for consolidating print usage, simplifying billing, and standardizing your fleet.

Comprehensive Service Plan

The Comprehensive Service Plan is based on a square foot usage volume and includes term-based service maintenance and consumables (such as 20lb roll media). The plan covers a set minimum square footage volume with an overage rate if usage exceeds the monthly threshold. Supplies are monitored and provided just in time to avoid product expiration, eliminating the need to stockpile supplies on site.

Full-Service Plan

This term agreement provides full service maintenance coverage for equipment, including PMs and retraining. Customers under the Full-Service Plan receive priority service over Time & Materials (T&M) customers.

Flexible Plan Agreements

Flexible Plan Agreements are comprehensive service plans tailored to include either media or ink only, on a cost-per-square-foot basis. These plans offer enhanced versatility, especially for Graphics devices that regularly print on a variety of media types

Service Maintenance Coverage:

Break-fix contracted service maintenance includes service travel, labor, parts, PMs, remote support, and retraining, with an SLA of 8 hours response time.

Devices equipped with remote monitoring are regularly reviewed for service incidents, alerts, and supply levels.

Service plans with included supplies cover all service maintenance plus inks, printheads, maintenance cartridges, and 20lb bond media in any width, with included freight for supplies.

Consumables:

RPG supplies exclusively new, manufacturer-grade consumables—no third-party products are used.

Usage Monitoring:

For devices with remote monitoring, billing is based on actual usage. If remote monitoring is unavailable, customers must report usage regularly. If contact lapses, billing may be estimated based on expected usage, or a T&M service call may be required to obtain readings.

About RPG Squarefoot Solutions:

RPG Squarefoot Solutions is a leader in delivering end-to-end printing solutions designed for productivity, transparency, and ease of use. Serving organizations across various industries, RPG focuses on creating tailored service plans that scale with business needs.

For more information, please visit www.rpg.com or contact info@rpg.com