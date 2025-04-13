Minimally Invasive Option Challenges Knee Replacement Surgery in Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — National Vascular Associates now offers patients an advanced alternative to traditional knee replacement surgery in Virginia Beach, VA, through Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE). This minimally invasive treatment provides significant pain relief for individuals suffering from moderate to severe osteoarthritis. The procedure is particularly suited for those seeking non-surgical options or who have not found relief through conventional treatments.

Unlike standard knee replacement surgery in VA, GAE targets the inflammation directly by reducing blood flow to the affected area. Conducted by skilled interventional radiologists, the outpatient procedure involves inserting a catheter into the knee’s arteries and releasing tiny particles to alleviate inflammation and discomfort. It’s ideal for patients looking to delay or avoid surgery or for those ineligible for surgical intervention.

GAE is especially beneficial for adults over 40 who experience persistent knee pain, stiffness, and limited mobility. Many patients report improved quality of life following the procedure, as it allows them to resume daily activities without the extended recovery period associated with knee replacement surgery. Its outpatient nature and minimal downtime make it an appealing option for individuals with busy lifestyles.

For more information on National Vascular Associates, knee pain treatments or to schedule a consultation, please contact their Virginia Beach office at (888) 628-8272.

About National Vascular Associates : National Vascular Associates offers specialized vascular and joint treatments, including genicular artery embolization, at its Virginia Beach location. The center is dedicated to delivering minimally invasive, outpatient procedures for patients seeking relief from chronic knee pain. With a team of experienced interventional radiologists, the facility emphasizes patient safety, comfort, and long-term results.

Company : National Vascular Associates

Address : 5589 Greenwich Road, Suite 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Phone : (888) 628-8272

Website : https://www.nationalvasc.com